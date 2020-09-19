19 September, 2020

The 15 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree

  This story originally appeared on Self Financial. Over the past 10 years, undergraduate enrollment has been on the decline. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, total undergraduate enrollment decreased by 8% between 2010 and 2018. As the COVID-19 pandemic further disrupts higher education and employment prospects, many Americans are evaluating whether a four-year degree is the best path to a successful career. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, individuals with an undergraduate or advanced degree have significantly higher earnings than those without. While median annual earnings for full-time workers across all education levels in 2019 was $39,810, that for bachelor's degree holders was $64,896, and the median salary for both doctoral and professional degree holders was nearly six figures. Although higher education usually leads to a higher salary, the rising cost of education has created a precarious situation for many bachelor's degree holders. Since 2003, total student loan debt held by American households increased by more than 500%. Total outstanding student loan debt currently sits at a staggering $1.54 trillion. The burden of student loan debt, as well as the economic uncertainty of COVID-19, raises the question of whether it's possible to have a lucrative career without a four-year degree. Fortunately, many jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree pay roughly two to three times more than the national median of $39,810 per year. To find the highest-paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree, researchers at Self Financial analyzed median wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections Report. Occupations were ordered by their respective median annual wages for 2019 as reported by BLS. To improve relevance, occupations with fewer than 20,000 employees nationally were removed. These projections are the most recent available but were made by the BLS prior to this year. For reference, the projected employment growth between 2018 and 2028 across all occupations is 5.2%. Here are the top highest-paying jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree.
  • Slide 2 of 16: Median annual wage: $73,410 Total employed nationally: 39,400 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 10.9% Typical education needed: associate’s degree State with the highest concentration of jobs: New Hampshire Magnetic resonance imaging technologists, or MRI techs, work in hospitals and other health care settings. These professionals use magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners on patients in order to take images of internal organs, which assist in the diagnosis of different diseases. The projected employment growth of MRI technologists, at 10.9%, is well above the average for all occupations, reflecting the increased need for health care services as the population grows older.
  • Slide 3 of 16: Median annual wage: $73,760 Total employed nationally: 160,500 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 13.0% Typical education needed: associate’s degree State with the highest concentration of jobs: Washington While some web developers have a bachelor’s degree, many are able to enter the field with only an associate’s degree or no degree at all. Web developers use computer programming languages such as HTML and Javascript to design websites for their clients. Web developers might specialize in back-end development (the technical construction of the website), front-end development (how it looks and functions to the end user), or both. The employment growth projection for web developers is more than twice the national average.
  • Slide 4 of 16: Median annual wage: $74,180 Total employed nationally: 39,700 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: -1.9% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: Louisiana Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators and gaugers work in the oil and gas industry. These professionals are responsible for tasks such as regulating the flow of oil into pipelines, monitoring equipment to detect issues and controlling pumping systems within a petroleum refinery. Employment in this field is expected to decline 1.9% by 2028.
  • Slide 5 of 16: Median annual wage: $74,320 Total employed nationally: 72,900 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 19.5% Typical education needed: associate’s degree State with the highest concentration of jobs: West Virginia Another occupation within the health care field, diagnostic medical sonographers take diagnostic images or conduct diagnostic tests on patients’ internal organs by using an ultrasound transducer. Sonographers often specialize in working with specific body parts, such as the heart (echocardiographers), blood vessels (vascular technologists) or abdominal organs (abdominal sonographers). Diagnostic medical sonographers also have the highest projected growth rate on this list, at 19.5%.
  Median annual wage: $74,760 Total employed nationally: 397,600 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: -1.7% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: New Hampshire Supervisors of non-retail sales workers are responsible for managing an organization's sales team and implementing procedures to increase sales. These workers may also be involved in customer service, training and development for sales employees and pricing strategy. With 397,600 workers as of 2018, this occupation has the highest employment on this list.
  • Slide 7 of 16: Median annual wage: $75,820 Total employed nationally: 30,700 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 3.8% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: Wyoming Transportation inspectors are tasked with ensuring the safe transportation of cargo or passengers by air, rail, sea or road. These workers inspect the transporting vehicle’s equipment to ensure it adheres to federal regulations and safety standards. The projected employment growth rate for transportation inspectors is below the overall average.
  • Slide 8 of 16: Median annual wage: $76,220 Total employed nationally: 219,800 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 10.8% Typical education needed: associate’s degree State with the highest concentration of jobs: Idaho Dental hygienists work in dental offices to perform routine dental cleanings, take X-rays of the teeth and examine patients for symptoms of oral diseases. In addition to an associate’s degree, dental hygienists must also have a license. As with the other health care professions on this list, the projected employment growth rate for dental hygienists is more than twice the overall average.
  • Slide 9 of 16: Median annual wage: $76,350 Total employed nationally: 23,500 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 5.2% Typical education needed: associate’s degree State with the highest concentration of jobs: West Virginia Funeral service managers work in funeral homes and crematoriums to organize funeral events, file legal documents such as death certificates and prepare the deceased for burial. Most employers require these workers to pass a state licensing exam, as well as hold an associate’s degree in funeral service or mortuary science. With only 23,500 workers, funeral service managers have the lowest employment on this list.
  • Slide 10 of 16: Median annual wage: $81,990 Total employed nationally: 34,900 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: -4.8% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: Alaska Power plant operators regulate the flow of electricity from power plants to substations, which then distribute the electricity to homes and businesses. Power plants may derive their energy from sources such as coal, gas, nuclear energy, hydroelectric energy, wind and solar power. While only a high school diploma is needed in most cases, power plant operators who work with nuclear power also need a license.
  • Slide 11 of 16: Median annual wage: $83,170 Total employed nationally: 110,700 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 2.5% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: New Mexico Detectives and criminal investigators are law enforcement professionals who gather facts and evidence related to a crime. Their duties may include conducting interviews with suspects and witnesses, reviewing records and performing arrests. While a high school diploma is often sufficient to become a detective, some agencies such as the FBI also require a bachelor’s degree. Detectives usually start as police officers and must therefore undertake training through a police academy too.
  • Slide 12 of 16: Median annual wage: $84,990 Total employed nationally: 27,000 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 10.3% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: Maryland Elevator installers and repairers are responsible for the maintenance of a building’s elevators, escalators and other lifts. Most elevator installers and repairers learn their trade through an apprenticeship program, and a license is also required in most states. The projected employment growth for elevator installers and repairers is about twice the overall average for all occupations.
  • Slide 13 of 16: Median annual wage: $86,080 Total employed nationally: 40,700 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 7.7% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: Alaska In addition to flying, commercial pilots are often involved in administrative activities such as scheduling flights and overseeing routine maintenance of the aircraft. Commercial pilots must have a license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as a high school diploma. Although the pre-coronavirus employment growth projection was 7.7%, decreased demand for air travel as a result of the pandemic may also change the employment situation for commercial pilots in the near future.
  • Slide 14 of 16: Median annual wage: $91,090 Total employed nationally: 121,600 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 4.8% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: Rhode Island Supervisors of police and detectives often have job titles such as chief of police, lieutenant, patrol sergeant, police captain or police chief. These professionals are responsible for training police staff, overseeing charges of misconduct and keeping the police force informed of new regulations or laws that affect their work. At 4.8%, the employment growth for this occupation is expected to be slightly below the overall average.
  • Slide 15 of 16: Median annual wage: $94,560 Total employed nationally: 131,300 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 5.6% Typical education needed: high school diploma or equivalent State with the highest concentration of jobs: Alaska Transportation, storage and distribution managers ensure the efficient and safe delivery of products. They are responsible for managing activities related to storing products in a warehouse, inspecting vehicles and warehouse facilities to ensure compliance with safety standards and coordinating the transportation of products from a warehouse to the end customer. The projected job growth is close to the average across all occupations.
  Median annual wage: $122,990 Total employed nationally: 24,300 Pre-coronavirus employment growth projection: 1.3% Typical education needed: associate's degree State with the highest concentration of jobs: New Hampshire Air traffic controllers work in control towers or route centers to monitor the distance between aircrafts and prevent accidents. These workers also communicate with pilots about relevant flight information, such as changes in the weather, runway closures and takeoff instructions. Air traffic controllers typically have at least an associate's degree and must pass related exams through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) academy. The pre-coronavirus employment growth projection for air traffic controllers was 1.3%, below the average across all occupations.
