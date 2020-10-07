The 2022 World Cup will begin at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium

The 2022 World Cup will begin at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, the organizers said yesterday, while revealing the schedule for finals.

In a joint statement, FIFA and Qatar’s Supreme Committee organizational body said that Qatar will begin the World Cup at the 60,000 seater capacity ground on 21st November.

The final will be held at the 80,000 seat capacity Lusail Stadium in Doha on 18th December.

The opening match will feature four matches per day for 12 days, and will be played across eight stadiums in Qatar.

The group matches will begin at three-hour intervals at 1pm local time, while the late match will begin at 10pm local time.

Then, the tournament will jump to the last 16 with two matches per day until the start of quarter and semi finals spread over two days.

Qualification for the World Cup has already begun in Asia and Africa.

Both Al Bayt and Lusail stadiums are still under construction. The Al Bayt ground takes shape from the traditional tents used by nomadic people in the Gulf region, and it is almost nearing completion.