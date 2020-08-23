The Administrative Control and Transparency Authority held a meeting with officials and experts from six ministries and governmental institutions in the state, namely the Ministry of Interior, the Public Prosecution, the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, within the framework of preparing the report of the State of Qatar within the second review cycle of the United Nations Convention To fight corruption.

During the meeting, in which some experts of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority participated, government experts were briefed on the most important efforts made by the Authority to prepare the report and the most prominent materials that were completed, in addition to learning about the required role of government experts during the discussion of the report.

During the meeting, the results of the review lottery were identified, which resulted in the identification of Palestine and Guinea as reviewing countries for the report of the State of Qatar, the date set for submitting it to the secretariat of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the internal mechanism for reviewing the report.

An agreement was also reached on the conditions for visual communication that will take place between government experts in the State of Qatar, governmental experts in the countries under review, and specialists from the secretariat of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

It is worth noting that the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption established a dedicated mechanism to review the implementation of the Convention, stipulating that each State Party shall provide the Secretariat of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime with the information requested by the Conference on its compliance with and implementation of the Convention, using the self-assessment list. Comprehensive reference.

Two other state parties will review the report of the State of Qatar, where the review process will achieve several things, including strengthening the objectives of the Convention, providing the Conference of States Parties with information on the measures they take in implementing the Convention and the difficulties they face in doing so, and assisting the States Parties in identifying special needs for assistance. To promote and facilitate the provision of technical assistance, to encourage and facilitate international cooperation to prevent and combat corruption, including in the field of asset recovery, and to provide the Conference of States Parties with information on the successes of states in implementing and seeking assistance from the Convention and on the good practices they follow and the challenges they face in that.