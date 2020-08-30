The Qatar Foundation for Sports Arbitration announced the acceptance of the two appeals submitted by the election candidates in the Arab Club, thus excluding the only two lists running for the club elections scheduled for tomorrow, Monday.

And based on the decision of the Sports Arbitration Foundation, the list of “Khalifa bin Hamad” which includes His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Jabr Al Thani as president and his deputy Abdullah bin Jumah Al-Hutami is automatically excluded, and the list of “Al-Arabi”, which includes Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiti as president, and Fahd bin Abdullah are excluded Money “as a placeholder.