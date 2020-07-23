His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon through video communication technology.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Juffali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs made the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council heard the explanation presented by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to reduce the spread of the Corona virus / Covid – 19 /, and the Council affirmed the continuation of the measures taken and precautionary measures taken to combat this epidemic, and within the framework of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed by the Corona virus (Covid 19), decided the following:

1 – Amending its decision regarding reducing the number of employees in the government sector present at their place of work, to start, according to the need for work, no more than 80% of the total number of employees working in the workplace, while the rest of the employees start their work remotely from their homes, or when Request, as appropriate.

2 – Amending his decision regarding reducing the number of workers present at the workplace in the private sector, so that no more than 80% of the total number of workers start their work from the workplace, and the rest of them start their work remotely from their homes.

3 – Amending his decision regarding stopping medical services in health facilities, so that these services are provided within 80% of the capacity of private health care facilities, while continuing to provide emergency services.

4 – Take into account that:

a – Continuation of the previous exceptions decided by the Council of Ministers in this regard.

B – Compliance with health requirements, precautionary measures and measures, and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

5 – The competent authorities – each in its field of competence – take the necessary measures in this regard.

6 – This decision will be enforced from Tuesday 28/7/2020 until further notice.

After that, the Council considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approved a draft decision of the Minister of Trade and Industry to amend some provisions of Resolution No. (70) for the year 2006 regarding commercial stores located in residential areas.

Second – The Cabinet reviewed the following two topics, and took the appropriate decision:

1 – The semi-annual report for the period from 10/20/2019 to 20/4/2020 of the Committee for Regulating Non-Qatari Ownership of Real Estate and Utilizing it.

Among the committee’s powers are to propose areas in which non-Qataris are permitted to own and use real estate, the terms and conditions of their ownership, and the benefits, incentives, and facilities granted to real estate owners and users.

2 – The fifth report on the work of the Coordination Committee between the agencies operating at Hamad International Airport during the period from 1/10/2019 to 3/31/2020.

Among the functions of the committee is to coordinate work between all operating entities at Hamad International Airport, to facilitate air transport operations and activities and movement Airplanes, passengers, goods and mail to and from the state, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, and provide the requirements necessary to facilitate and facilitate the work of airport activities.