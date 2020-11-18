His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presided over the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid 19), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with regard to the measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of the proposal of the National Tourism Council to participate in a number of foreign exhibitions during 2021.

Second – Approval of:

1- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of social affairs between the governments of the State of Qatar and the government of the State of Kuwait.

2- A draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Ministry of Justice in the State of Qatar and the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies in the State of Kuwait.

3- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of oversight work between the State Audit Bureau in the State of Qatar and the Audit Bureau in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

4- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of supervisory work between the State Audit Bureau in the State of Qatar and the Supreme Council of Accounts in the Kingdom of Morocco.