His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus / Covid- 19 / After reviewing the report of the Crisis Management Committee regarding the plan to re-impose restrictions due to the Corona pandemic / Covid-19 /, and in the interest of the health and safety of all members of society, he decided the following:

First:

1- Continuation of the work of the Council of Ministers, which stipulates that, according to the need of work, no more than (80%) of the total number of employees in the government sector start their work at their place of work, while the rest of the employees start their work remotely from their homes or upon request Depending on the circumstances.

2 – Continuation of the work of the Council of Ministers, which stipulates that no more than (80%) of the total number of workers in the private sector start their work at their place of work, and the rest of them start their work remotely from their homes.

3- Continuation of the implementation of the Council of Ministers’s decision for employees and workers in the government and private sectors to allow meetings to be held in the presence of no more than (15) persons, while taking precautions and precautionary measures.

4 – Work continues to oblige all citizens and residents upon leaving the house for any reason to wear masks, except in the event that the person is present himself while driving the vehicle.

5 – Continued work to oblige all citizens and residents to activate the (EHTERAZ) application on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.

6 – The continued opening of mosques to perform the daily duties and Friday prayers, with the continued closure of toilets and ablution facilities.

7 – The presence of no more than (5) people in closed places and (15) people in open spaces, no more, during visits, in condolences and in gatherings.

8 – The presence of no more than (15) people in the winter camps.

9 – Not to hold weddings in closed and open places until further notice, with the exception of weddings held at home or in the majlis, and in the presence of no more than (10) people in enclosed spaces and (20) people in open spaces from the relatives of the spouses, with Notify the Ministry of Interior of the date and place of the wedding ceremony and pledge to abide by the controls, procedures, and precautionary measures, in accordance with the mechanism specified by the Ministry.

10 – Closure of playgrounds and sports equipment in public parks, beaches and the corniche, with gatherings being limited to (15) people.

11- Continuing work to oblige all citizens and residents when leaving and moving for any reason that no more than four people are in the vehicle, including the driver of the vehicle, with the exception of families when leaving and moving in vehicles.

12- Continuing to work according to what was decided on reducing the number of people who are transported by buses to half the bus capacity, while taking precautions and precautionary measures.

13- Continuing to operate metro services and public transport with a capacity not exceeding (30%).

14- Reducing the capacity of driving schools to a percentage not exceeding (25%).

15- Continuing the work of cinemas and theaters with a capacity not exceeding (30%), and it is not allowed to enter persons under (18) years old.

16- Reducing the capacity of educational centers and private training centers to (30%).

17- Reducing the capacity of nurseries and childcare to (30%).

18- Reducing the capacity of public museums and libraries to (50%).

19- Only allow individual educational sessions to be held in centers designated for people with special needs.

20- Training is limited to sports teams for the professional category, not exceeding (40) people in open spaces and (20) people in closed places, with the presence of the public being prohibited.

21- Obtaining prior approval from the Ministry of Public Health to organize local and international sporting events, while prohibiting public attendance in closed spaces and permitting their presence in open spaces with a capacity not exceeding (20%).

22- Obtaining prior approval from the Ministry of Public Health to hold exhibitions, conferences and various events.

23- Continuing the work of commercial complexes with a capacity that does not exceed (50%), with the closure of all common restaurant yards within the commercial complexes, and allowing these restaurants to submit external orders or deliver them inside the restaurant only.

24- Allowing restaurants and cafes to provide food and beverages indoors with a capacity that does not exceed (15%), and restaurants with a “Clean Qatar” program with a capacity not exceeding (30%), and allowing all restaurants and cafes to provide food and drinks in their open spaces. Absorption card does not exceed (50%).

25- Stopping the services of renting boats, tourist yachts and pleasure boats. Owners of boats and personal yachts are obligated, if they are used, that no more than (15) people are on board.

26- Reducing the capacity of popular markets to (50%).

27- Reducing the capacity of wholesale markets to (30%).

28- Reducing the capacity of hairdressing and beauty salons to (30%).

29- Closing down amusement parks and all entertainment centers in commercial complexes inside closed places, and allowing them to work in open places only, with a capacity that does not exceed (30%).

30- Continuing the work of health clubs and physical training clubs with a capacity not exceeding (30%), and the continued provision of massage services in five-star hotels only with a capacity not exceeding (30%), and the closure of saunas and steam rooms, Jacuzzi services and Moroccan and Turkish baths.

31- Closure of all indoor swimming pools and indoor water parks, and the continuation of the outdoor swimming pools and outdoor water parks with a capacity not exceeding 30%.

32- The work of private health care facilities continues to provide all their services.

Second: In this regard, adherence to health requirements, procedures, precautionary measures and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

Third: All government agencies must take into account adherence to the precautionary and health procedures and measures, whether for employees or auditors, and take the necessary measures against violators.

Fourth: In the event that there is any complaint from government agency employees about non-compliance with the application of any of the precautionary measures and measures at their workplace, this complaint shall be submitted to the minister or head of the government agency to take the necessary measures regarding it.

Fifth: The Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and other government agencies, each in its respective jurisdiction, shall take the necessary measures in this regard, to ensure compliance with health requirements, procedures, and prescribed precautionary measures.

Sixth: These decisions shall take effect from Thursday, 4/2/2021, with the exception of the decision banning the holding of weddings in closed and open spaces, which shall be enforced from Sunday 7/2/2021, until further notice.

The Council noted the continuation of the integrated education system in all public and private schools and kindergartens at the current level with the implementation of the weekly rotating attendance schedules, the continuation of the current travel and return policy to the State of Qatar and the quarantine policy, and the updating of the list of countries included in the green list of Coronavirus (Covid- 19) by the Ministry of Public Health periodically.

The Council of Ministers calls on citizens and residents to adhere to the precautionary measures and procedures to limit the spread of this epidemic so that none of them are subjected to the penalties stipulated in Decree-Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, amended by Law No. (9) of 2020, and the Council also calls on citizens. Residents complete their transactions through electronic systems and applications in government and private agencies, and not review those authorities except in cases that necessitate this.

After that, the Council expressed its deep satisfaction that the State of Qatar, for the third year in a row, had achieved first place in the world in the list of the most safe and secure countries, according to the classification of the Encyclopedia of the Global Database (NUMBEO) for the year 2021, which included 135 countries.

The Council affirmed that the State of Qatar topped the list of the safest and most secure countries in the world for three years, a great achievement, which was achieved thanks to God Almighty, and then under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him.” New to the success of the comprehensive security strategy of the Ministry of Interior, and the fruit of the efforts of the Ministry’s employees in their various locations and the use of the latest information technology devices in the field of crime fighting, in addition to the security awareness of citizens and residents.

Then the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft decree amending the unified customs tariff attached to Decree No. (45) of 2019.

Second – Approval of the Cabinet’s draft decision to reorganize some of the administrative units that make up the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and set their functions.

Third – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Transportation and Communications to establish departments in the administrative units that make up the Qatar Aviation Science Academy and to define their specializations.

Fourth – The Cabinet reviewed the report (48) of the work of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons during the period from 9/1 to 12/31/2020, and took the appropriate decision regarding it.