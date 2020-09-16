The Council of Ministers decided today to raise the ceiling of the National Guarantee Program that is managed by Qatar Development Bank from 3 billion riyals to 5 billion riyals, in addition to extending the program for an additional three months, and Qatar Development Bank will issue the necessary controls and conditions for that.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting of the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

And in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God preserve him”, to support and provide financial and economic incentives in the amount of 75 billion Qatari riyals to the private sector affected by the precautionary measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the directives of His Highness to overcome all difficulties and obstacles Facing the private sector, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has directed the following:

Exemption of food and medical goods from customs duties will continue for an additional three months, provided that this is reflected in the selling price to the consumer.

– Exemption from electricity and water fees for the following sectors continues for an additional three months: the hospitality and tourism sector, the retail sector, the small and medium industries sector, commercial complexes in exchange for providing services and exemptions to tenants, and the logistical areas.

– Exemption from rents for logistical areas and small and medium industries continues for a period of three months.

– Raising the ceiling of the National Insurance Program that is managed by Qatar Development Bank from 3 billion riyals to 5 billion riyals, in addition to extending the program for an additional three months, and Qatar Development Bank will issue the necessary controls and conditions for this.

– Continuous renewal of automatically expired licenses and commercial records for a