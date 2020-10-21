His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Court.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Juffali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet condemned the decision of the Israeli government to build thousands of new settlement units in the occupied West Bank, in flagrant defiance of international law and international legitimacy decisions. And, in particular, Security Council Resolution No. 2334 issued on December 23, 2016.

The Council called for urgent and resolute international action to stop Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, as it is one of the biggest obstacles to achieving peace, and constitutes a threat to the two-state solution, and an obstacle to the resumption of the peace process on the basis of international resolutions and initiative. Arab peace.

The Council reaffirmed the firm position of the State of Qatar in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Then the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the measures taken and precautionary measures taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council reviewed the strategic plan to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing for the years from 2020 to 2025, which reflects the intensive efforts made by national authorities in recent years to protect the financial system of the State of Qatar, and then the global financial system from exploitation in financing. It draws a roadmap to achieve the country’s aspirations to become one of the leading countries regionally and globally in combating related crimes.

The national strategic plan is based on the outputs of the national risk assessment process in identifying strategic priorities to combat illicit financing, reduce threats and risks related to money laundering, terrorist financing and armaments proliferation, enhance efforts, and raise the level of effectiveness to address the challenges that were discovered during the national risk assessment process.

The strategic objectives of the plan are as follows:

– Continue strategic investigations regarding domestic and international financial flows and reduce associated risks.

– Combating illicit financing through strict investigations and prosecutions and confiscation of crime proceeds.

Combating illicit financing through effective oversight and enforcement.

Enhancing transparency towards the true beneficiaries.

Strengthening the collection and analysis of statistics at the national level.

– Strengthening the capabilities of national agencies to combat illicit financing.

The Council directed the national authorities concerned with combating money laundering, terrorist financing and financing weapons of mass destruction, each in their respective jurisdiction, to implement the strategy in accordance with the action plans developed, to protect the integrity and safety of the national financial system in a manner that ensures its effectiveness and prosperity and enhances economic growth, by applying best practices and relevant international standards. The link to combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation.

The Council also considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft law on judicial implementation.

The preparation of the draft law comes for the purpose of reorganizing, arranging and updating the implementation procedures stipulated in the Civil and Commercial Procedures Law promulgated by Law No. (13) of 1990, in line with the development witnessed by the country in various fields and making use of modern technological means to speed up judicial implementation procedures.

It is expected that the project will contribute to creating an attractive environment for investment through the speedy implementation of judicial rulings, and also to contribute to securing the rapid and continuous payment of family expenses, and to address the phenomenon of issuing checks without balance, given that the check is a direct executive document under which the implementation is carried out without the need to file lawsuits .

Among the provisions included in the draft law are provisions related to the establishment of an independent court through which implementation will take place, the availability of multiple options for conservative and executive measures, the facilitation of procedures, the provision of adequate guarantees for the executor against him and others, and the establishment of a fund for court trusts.

Second – Approval of a draft ministerial decision prepared by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs to replace the Minister of Civil Service Affairs and Housing Resolution No. (16) for the year 2007, limiting working hours in open workplaces during the summer.

The project has been prepared with the aim of tightening control over the requirements and specifications of health and safety at work in open spaces that are exposed to high temperatures that cause heat and health stress.

The project included a number of provisions, including: limiting working hours for works performed under the sun or in open workplaces during the period from 1/6 to 9/15 of every year, and prohibiting work from ten in the morning to three thirty in the afternoon.

Third – The Cabinet reviewed the following two issues and took the appropriate decision:

1- The sixth report of the work of the Coordination Committee between the entities operating at Hamad International Airport for the period from 1/4 to 9/30/2020.

This committee established at the General Civil Aviation Authority, among other things, is responsible for coordinating work between all the parties operating at Hamad International Airport, to facilitate the operations and activities of air transport and the movement of aircraft, passengers, goods and mail to and from the state, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, and to provide the necessary requirements To facilitate and facilitate the work of the airport activities.

2- The results of the meeting held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on considering the impact of the Coronavirus / Covid-19 / on future generations (September 2020 – via video communication technology)