Ambassador Muhammad Al-Emadi, head of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, confirmed that the committee, in cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development, will start the process of disbursing cash assistance to needy families in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday 09/08/2020.

According to the committee’s website, Ambassador Al-Emadi explained that the committee will start on Tuesday handing over cash assistance to 100,000 needy families in the governorates of the Strip, at a rate of $ 100 per family, then the process of distributing $ 100 to another 70,000 families affected by the outbreak of the Coronavirus will begin. In the sector and registered in the statements of the Ministry of Social Development.

His Excellency stressed that the distribution process will take place within the health prevention measures approved by the Palestinian Ministry of Health to confront the outbreak of the “Corona” virus, in order to preserve the safety of the beneficiaries and to ensure their commitment to preventive measures, sterilization and social distancing.

He also stressed that the concerned authorities will follow new and strict preventive measures during the Qatari grant distribution process, in a way that ensures the highest standards of safety and complete safety for the beneficiaries and workers in the distribution centers, in light of the outbreak and spread of the “Corona” virus in the Gaza Strip.

Ambassador Al-Emadi indicated that the distribution process will take place under the full supervision of the Qatari committee’s staff and in cooperation with the competent authorities in the sector, headed by the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza.