The Qatar Chamber and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs hold a series of awareness-raising workshops for the private sector on various labor issues, as these workshops target employers from company owners and managers, in addition to representatives of companies in various economic sectors, during which the services provided by the ministry to the labor sector will be reviewed.

The chamber clarified in a statement today that the coordination committee between the chamber and the ministry decided to hold workshops periodically using visual communication system, as the first workshop will be held next Wednesday.

During the workshops, the opportunity will be provided for discussions and listening to the views of businessmen and company owners and hearing complaints from business sectors about the services provided by the ministry, and responding to them by ministry officials, as well as discussing the proposals and observations of businessmen that are put forward during the workshops in a way that benefits everyone.

The statement indicated that the holding of the workshops comes from the keenness of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs and the Qatar Chamber to constantly communicate with the business sectors, and to inform businessmen and company managers about the services provided by the Ministry and any developments related to work, as well as raising all issues of concern to men Business and related to the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs.