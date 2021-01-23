The Qatar Chamber, in cooperation with the Qatar-Russian Center for Cooperation, hosted a virtual seminar entitled “Opportunities for Russian-Qatari cooperation.”

The symposium, which comes within the framework of the participation of the State of Qatar as a (guest of honor) in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in its fourteenth session, to be held during next June, discussed ways to strengthen Qatari-Russian cooperation relations in the economic, trade and investment fields, in addition to informing the participants about The latest developments regarding the participation of the State of Qatar in the Global Forum.

During the symposium, Engineer Ali bin Abdul Latif Al-Misnad, a member of the Qatar Chamber’s Board of Directors and Chairman of the Qatar-Russian Business Council, stressed the importance of Qatar’s participation as a guest of honor in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which is an international event organized annually since 1997, explaining that the forum represents A real opportunity to conclude agreements and deals and sign memoranda of understanding between major global economic and financial institutions, in addition to what it contains of discussion panels dealing with various economic trends in the world.

During his speech to the participants, Al-Misnad indicated that the Qatar Chamber had signed a cooperation agreement with the “Ross Congress” Foundation, which is the organizer of the Forum, during its participation in the last session of the Forum, which was held in 2019, noting that the Chamber will participate in the next session of the Forum within a pavilion. The State of Qatar, which includes several ministries, institutions, and economic and developmental entities in the country.

He also expressed his confidence that the forum will contribute to strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries, especially cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Russian counterpart, stressing that it provides an important platform for reviewing the attractive investment climate in the State of Qatar and promoting the Qatari economy in general and private sector projects in particular, as well as providing an opportunity to be informed. On the investment opportunities available in Russia.

For his part, Ambassador Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Qatar-Russian Center for Cooperation, said that the Petersburg International Economic Forum is the largest event of its kind focusing on investment and the economy in the eastern hemisphere, stressing the importance of officially inviting the State of Qatar as a guest country in the forum, which enables Qatar From strengthening bilateral investment and trade relations with Russia and contributing to opening great opportunities for Qatari companies to establish partnerships with their Russian counterparts.

Al-Attiyah stressed the pioneering role played by the Qatari-Russian Cooperation Center in bringing together Qatari and Russian businessmen before the forum to conduct discussions on deals and facilitate investment and trade areas between them, to ensure the conclusion of many successful deals and agreements during the forum days, as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two sides.

For her part, Ms. Ibtihaj Al-Ahmadani, a member of the Qatar Chamber’s Board of Directors, called for the participation of Qatari businesswomen in the forum’s work, and the opportunity to introduce the investment opportunities available in common areas, noting that Qatar is a promising and strong market for Russian businesswomen and there are many areas for cooperation between the two sides.

The Russian side reviewed many presentations that dealt with the special preparations for the Petersburg International Economic Forum and the advantages that Qatar is achieving as a guest of honor and the participation of the Qatar Chamber in the forum, in addition to the business and investment opportunities available in Russia.

Diana Sharmadova, CEO of the Qatar-Russian Center for Cooperation, presented an overview of the forum, which has been organized every year since 1997 and has the participation of more than 19,000 participants from more than 145 different countries and brings together a group of CEOs of major Russian and international companies, heads of state, and political leaders , Prime ministers, deputy ministers, and governors.

Regarding the advantages enjoyed by the guest of honor, Sharmadova said that they include organizing commercial events as well as exhibitions and cultural events, in addition to establishing a national pavilion to display the country’s capabilities in the economy, industry, culture and tourism, noting that 50 entities from Qatar are expected to participate with more than 500 participants. And that the area of ​​the Qatar Wing is about 3,900 square meters, distributed over four regions.