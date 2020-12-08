The Chief of Staff meets the new Tunisian military air and sea attaché

Doha – Arraya:

His Excellency Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces, met with Brigadier General Shehab Khalifa, the air and naval military attaché of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia to the state, on the occasion of assuming his duties. During the meeting, His Excellency wished the new military attache good luck and success in performing his duties. The meeting was attended by a number of officers in the Qatari Armed Forces .