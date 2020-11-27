Today, the competent authorities have arrested a person who violated the requirements of home health isolation in accordance with the pledge through which he committed to implement those specific requirements from the health authorities, which expose violators to legal accountability in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

The process of controlling the violator comes in implementation of the precautionary measures in place in the country and approved by the health authorities, represented by the Ministry of Public Health and its support agencies, to ensure the achievement of public safety, in order to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

And it is being referred to the competent prosecution, namely:

1- Muhammad Mubarak Saleh Al-Rabiah Al-Kuwari.

The concerned authorities in the state called on citizens and residents of home quarantine to fully adhere to the requirements specified by the Ministry of Public Health to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

And she warned that anyone who violates these conditions will expose himself to the penalties stipulated in accordance with the provisions of Article (253) of the Penal Code No. (11) of 2004 AD, and the provisions of Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, and Law No. (17) of 2002. On the protection of society.