The project is located on an area of ​​3000 meters and took about 682,000 hours of work without injury

The Public Works Authority “Ashghal” announced the completion of the main works of Al Wakra South Health Center, which is implemented by the Building Projects Department to serve about 400 people on a daily basis as part of the state’s plan for developing health services.

The project engineer, Hind Al Mahmeed, Head of Health Projects Section at the Building Projects Department, confirmed that the main works of the South Al Wakra Health Center have been completed and the project is being finalized and handed over to the Ministry of Public Health, indicating that 3 other health centers are scheduled to be completed, namely Al Khor centers. Khalid and Al-Sadd were appointed, along with the National Health Laboratories.

Engineer Hind Al-Mahmeed explained that the pace of work for the center proceeded according to specific plans despite the challenges that faced the project in light of the Corona pandemic, pointing out that the project took about 682,000 hours of work without injury, as she provides all safety measures for the project’s workers.

She explained that all work on the project is carried out in accordance with local specifications and international standards, to achieve the required sustainability standards, at a rate of 3 stars.

South Al Wakra Health Center is located on an area of ​​about 3000 square meters to include a main one-level building, which includes the main clinics building (health center), where the total number of clinics is 9 clinics, in addition to some additional buildings such as: a mosque, a building for support services, and a private building With guarding, rooms designated for monitoring workers, a center for electrical and mechanical maintenance, and a garage for ambulances, the number of parking spaces in the center is 125.

On the ground floor of the main building, there are two pharmacies, 6 general clinics rooms, a dental clinic, two pediatric clinics, medical laboratories, X-ray and ultrasound rooms, an isolation room, the mosque building, in addition to facilities for people with disabilities. For the blind, adequate toilets, wide corridors for ease of movement, automatic doors and reception desks of adequate height, as well as parking near the main entrances and ramps instead of stairs.

Heritage and sustainability

The design of the health center was taken into account to have a heritage and country character and to match the highest international standards of safety in the field of fire as well as green buildings and sustainability at a rate of 3 stars. The most important thing is that the engineering design of the health center takes into account the absorption of modern future technologies in the field of medical equipment.

It is worth noting that the design of the new health centers was in accordance with the highest standards of quality and safety, and in line with the standards of the Global System for Sustainability Assessment ( GSAS ), where design and operational considerations were taken into account to achieve a 3-star environmental quality in terms of energy saving and environmental preservation, such as: Using solar energy to heat water inside buildings. And the use of natural lighting by making panoramic openings in the ceilings to allow the light and rays of the sun to enter so that a fraction of the electrical energy used in lighting is achieved, as well as cleansing the place as much as possible through sunlight, with its great benefits. And create a system to rationalize the use and consumption of water inside and outside the building.

Providing green spaces for plants and trees around the outside of the building, and preserving the environment during the project implementation period.

The Public Works Authority was awarded two urban sustainability awards for the year 2016 in the health and educational facilities categories by the Gulf Organization for Research and Development ( GORD ), the leading organization in the field of developing sustainable practices in the built environment in the Middle East after it, over the past years, reviewed and audited drawings. And designs for building projects – health, educational and general – that are implemented by the authority, visit its sites, and ensure that its designs are implemented in accordance with the principles and standards of sustainability in the “JSAS” system.

The new projects come in fulfillment of Qatar Vision 2030, which comes on top of the Public Works Authority’s strategy, as “Ashghal” is keen to provide integrated infrastructure and public facilities that serve all sectors in the country, especially the health sector. Ashghal has implemented about 24 health buildings from 2004 to 2018.

And according to Ashghal’s public vision in supporting the Qatari GDP, Ashghal’s projects were based on the use of a large proportion of building materials on the Qatari local product, as the percentage of materials used in the Al-Wakra South Health Center project from within the country reached 45% of the total materials used. Such as iron, steel, electrical and mechanical tools, glass and other materials.

Health facilities projects occupy an important place within the projects implemented by Building Affairs in the Public Works Authority in cooperation and coordination with the health care sector represented by the Ministry of Public Health, where the primary health care sector has recently witnessed a remarkable recovery through the opening of a number of advanced health centers that were distinguished by being The first of its kind in the country in terms of the development of the services it provides and its building areas that allow it to receive large numbers of patients and auditors, thus improving the quality of the quality medical services provided to patients.