The Center for Islamic Legislation and Ethics Studies, affiliated to the College of Islamic Studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, concluded its eighth annual international conference entitled “Islamic Ethics: Central Sources and Founders”, in cooperation with the Belgian University of Leuven.

The conference, which was held via visual communication technology and lasted three days, was attended by international keynote speakers, scholars, academics and researchers from leading institutions including the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter in Britain, the Higher Teachers’ School in Lyon, Georgetown University, the German Institute for Oriental Research in Beirut, and the Institute Papal Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Talks and discussions during this year’s edition focused on major sessions on topics of literature, jurisprudence, ethics and ethics contained in the sacred books, Sufi ethics, and philosophical and religious ethics.

After the conference, Dr. Moataz Al-Khatib, Associate Professor of Methodology and Ethics at the College of Islamic Studies, explained that the Center for Islamic Legislation and Ethics Studies has been working for years to implement concrete initiatives to achieve the main goal of playing a leadership role in the field of multidisciplinary Islamic ethics and producing an ethical discourse rooted in tradition. Islamic, but at the same time open to dialogue and interaction with modern global ethical discussions through publications and research activities.

He added that the annual conference of the center is one of these research activities aimed at bringing together the best scholars to facilitate in-depth discussions about this emerging field, initiate critical discussions and promote the college’s work, pointing to cooperation with the University of Leuven and vital international participation with efforts aimed at continuously framing intellectual discussions on Islamic ethics in Global context.