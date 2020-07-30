Today, Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouk Al-Ghanem said that he met the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah and reassured him of the health of the country’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, stressing that it is constantly improving.

And the Crown Prince takes over the powers of some of the constitutional prerogatives of the Emir of the country temporarily, after Sheikh Sabah was admitted to the hospital before he left, Thursday, on a US plane sent by the White House, heading to the United States to complete his treatment after surgery he conducted early last week, according to the Emiri Diwan published .

Last Monday, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, assured the government of the stability of the health of the country’s emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

According to Kuwait News Agency, the cabinet held its weekly meeting via video call, headed by Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister assured the government of the stability of the prince’s health, as he completes his treatment in the United States, “asking the Almighty to grant him a complete recovery, to perpetuate the blessing of health and well-being and bring him back to his homeland very soon.”

A few days ago, the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly said that the news received about the health of the country’s leader was “very reassuring.”