The country’s consumer price index recorded a slight monthly increase of about 0.48 percent during last August compared to the previous month (July 2020), while it decreased by 4.05 percent on an annual basis (compared to August 2020).

The Planning and Statistics Authority said in a statement today that this indicator, which measures inflation, reached 96.19 points in August this year, compared to 95.73 points recorded in July of the same year.

The index includes 12 main groups of consumer goods, which include 737 goods and services, and is calculated on the basis year of 2018, according to the results computed from the 2017-2018 Household Income Expenditure Survey data.

According to the data, the increase in the index on a monthly basis is due to the increase in five groups, which are the entertainment and culture group by 2.29 percent, the other goods and services group by 2.02 percent, the food and beverage group by 1.93 percent, the education group by 1.58 percent, and the furniture and home appliances group by 0.27 percent.

Three groups recorded varying decreases, with the transportation group being 0.65 percent, the clothing and footwear group 0.57 percent, the housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel groups 0.49 percent, while there was no change in the tobacco, health, communications, restaurants and hotels groups.

With regard to the annual change, the data shows a decline in five groups, led by the entertainment and culture group, which recorded the largest decline by 22.7 percent, then the transportation group by 6.73 percent, the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group by 4.91 percent, the clothing and shoes group by 4.26 percent, and the group Telecom, 0.81 percent.

The other groups witnessed significant annual increases in the tobacco group by 8.37%, in the restaurants and hotels group by 4.29%, in the other goods and services group by 1.94%, in the education group by 1.77%, in the furniture and home appliances group by 1.48%, and in the health group. By 0.95 percent, and in the food and beverage group by 0.20 percent.

After excluding the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group, the index reached the point of 97.38, recording an increase of 0.73 percent, compared to the previous month (July 2020), and a decrease of 3.72 percent compared to August 2019.