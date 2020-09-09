His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council of Ministers appreciated the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him” to send urgent relief aid To brotherly Sudan to alleviate the effects of the floods that swept through large Sudanese areas and resulted in great human and material losses.

The Council affirmed the solidarity of the State of Qatar with Sudan in facing the effects of these floods and the torrents that it is exposed to, expressing its sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the Sudanese people, and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

After that, the Council listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and the Council confirmed the continuation of work with the measures taken and precautionary measures taken in order to combat this epidemic.

Within the framework of the directives of His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior regarding providing the Council of Ministers with plans related to the competencies of ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions, including all programs and executive projects, the specified timetable for completion, standards and indicators for measuring performance progress, and in line with the comprehensive development vision / Qatar National Vision 2030 / Including any partnership projects between the public and private sectors, if any, the Minister of Transport and Communications made a presentation on the strategic plan of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

The strategic objectives of the sectors and administrative units of the ministry are ease of access, financial and environmental sustainability, security and safety, smooth movement, economic development, establishing a flexible, smart and integrated infrastructure, empowering a digitally advanced workforce and society, enhancing confidence and digital security, developing the smart government agenda, and benefiting from Technology to develop a regionally competitive smart economy.

The Ministry has worked to supervise and implement projects of national priority in order to achieve the national vision of the State of Qatar 2030, and has also adopted an additional set of projects stipulated in the Second National Development Strategy, to support the development of economic infrastructure, achieve economic diversification and private sector development, and support institutional development, Service delivery, and financial management.

Among these projects:

– Executing the expansion phases of Hamad Port, through the establishment of the second container terminal and the opening of direct and indirect shipping lines with many seaports affecting the global maritime traffic in order to achieve the state’s strategy in external expansion and attracting investment and trade.

Hamad International Airport expansion, which aims to increase the airport’s capacity to reach 53 million passengers annually.

– Electrical transformation projects for buses and electric vehicles, which the Ministry is currently carrying out in cooperation with the concerned authorities, to support the country’s march in its steps towards a green future, and to achieve economic and environmental balance to ensure the sustainability of infrastructure projects for the transportation sector, as well as support economic growth and the development of transportation by employing alternative and clean energy According to the latest global environment-friendly regulations.

– A field survey of road assets, and work on this project is carried out by using the latest technologies and advanced technology, to build an information system on its level of performance, and the impact of the environment and climate on it.

– Qatar’s national strategy in the field of artificial intelligence, which aims to transform to artificial intelligence and harness it to secure Qatar’s economic and strategic future, as intended by the Qatar National Vision 2030.

– The Smart Qatar Program (TASMU) is specially designed to accelerate the achievement of all the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, and this program will serve as a platform for launching and advancing towards the digital economy and the smart future. A contemporary regulatory framework that promotes openness, stimulates innovation, and supports the development of safe and reliable smart services, as well as attracting talent and developing their skills.

Then the Council considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft law on endowment.

The preparation of the draft law comes to replace Law No. (8) of 1996 regarding endowment, within the framework of updating legislation to keep pace with developments in this regard.

The draft includes provisions related to the establishment of the endowment and its types, its banks and conditions, the civil endowment, and the glasses over the endowment, its protection, architecture and investment.

Second – Approval of a draft agreement on providing jobs for junior technicians between the government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The preparation of the draft agreement comes within the framework of the state’s keenness to develop and develop the Qatari cadres, considering that the human element is the primary engine for development and its supreme goal. The conclusion of this agreement is an opportunity for Qatari youth with academic qualifications to work for international organizations and gain practical experience in the field of international cooperation.

Third – The Cabinet reviewed a draft law regarding the regulation of electric and hybrid vehicles and took the appropriate decision in its regard.