His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presided over the regular meeting of the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Juffali Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council of Ministers raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him and protect him”, on the occasion of the anniversary of the State’s National Day, and congratulated the honorable Qatari people on this glorious occasion.

Recalling, with pride and appreciation, the efforts of the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani, may God rest his soul, and his historical role in establishing the State of Qatar, and all sincere efforts that contributed to the renaissance of the state, preserving its sovereignty and gains, and protecting its independence, it expresses its pride in what the country has achieved Of great achievements at home and a distinguished position abroad, thanks to the wise policy of His Highness the Emir of the country, and the solidarity of the people of the country and their rallying around their wise leadership.

Then the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the measures taken and precautionary measures taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft law amending some provisions of the Commercial Companies Law promulgated by Law No. (11) of 2015, and referring it to the Shura Council.

Second – Approval of the Ministry of Interior’s proposal to nominate representatives for the Military Retirement Committee.

Third – Approval of:

1- A draft memorandum of understanding on strategic dialogue between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy.

2- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of sport between the governments of the State of Qatar and the government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Fourth – The Council of Ministers reviewed the following two issues and took the appropriate decision in their regard:

1- Results of the Fifth Special Session of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization.

2- The results of the (36) session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation / COMCEC /.