His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Juffali Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council renewed the position of the State of Qatar in solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese Republic in facing the disaster of the explosion that occurred in the Beirut port and its repercussions and mitigating its effects.

The Council affirmed that the noble directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him” to help the brothers in Lebanon immediately after the explosion and the wide popular interaction that followed to contribute to providing aid to Lebanon, reflects the depth of the strong fraternal relations that unite the two countries and peoples. It also comes as an extension of Qatar’s positions in support of Lebanon and its stability.

The Council expressed its sincere condolences and sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the explosion and to the government and people of Lebanon, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Then the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the precautionary measures taken in order to combat this epidemic.

And based on the directives of His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior regarding providing the Council of Ministers with plans related to the competencies of ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions, including all implementation programs and projects, the specified timetable for completion, standards and indicators for measuring performance progress, and in line with the comprehensive development vision, Qatar National Vision 2030 And an indication of any partnership projects between the public and private sectors, if any. His Excellency the Minister of Trade and Industry made a presentation on the detailed plan for the strategy of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

His Excellency stated that the strategy of the Ministry of Trade and Industry contains (4) intermediate results, (12) main goals, (22) programs and (178) projects. Within this plan, responsibilities for the implementation of initiatives and projects were defined in accordance with the competencies of the main sectors and departments of the ministry, which These include: business development and attracting investments, support and development of exports, protection of competition and prevention of monopolistic practices, establishment of business, protection and development of intellectual property, consumer protection and combating commercial fraud, regulation and control of markets, supply, international trade, general policy for industrialization and development of national industries, development and exploitation of regions Industrial.

His Excellency also stated that the Ministry is seeking to develop a strategy for professional activities in the country, and to activate regional and international networks in order to establish more competitive supply chains and supplies, in addition to concluding international and regional trade agreements, which can enhance Qatar’s position in the main markets, as well as seeking to develop a package Incentives and a legislative and regulatory framework that attracts foreign investors to invest in Qatar, sponsoring and motivating local investors and directing them to the opportunities available in selected sectors, and coordinating brand building, marketing and promotion efforts at the level of key sectors.

The Ministry works to improve industrial services, support the competitiveness of the national product, develop industrial studies and strategies, develop the small and medium industries area, develop industrial lands, improve the industrial business environment, and encourage the competitiveness of Qatari exports, depending on the infrastructure and logistical services.

The Ministry seeks to continue to encourage an ideal enabling business environment, to encourage value-added chains, and to encourage entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises. It also seeks to increase the national focus on developing patents and converting them into competitive commercial goods, in addition to institutional development, awareness and media communication, and developing the strategic plan for information systems and technology.

The ministry works on consumer protection, market monitoring, strategic supply and inventory, promoting competition and breaking monopoly.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior has directed the necessity for ministries and other government agencies to simplify procedures and remove bureaucratic obstacles so that distinguished services are provided to the public, and to work on speedily completing the transformation of all services provided to the public into electronic services to be part of the e-government services platform.

His Excellency also directed the necessity of strengthening coordination between ministries and government agencies that participate in implementing programs and projects emanating from the strategic plans.

After that, the Council considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of the Cabinet’s draft decision to amend some provisions of Resolution No. 33 of 2017 to form a committee to settle administrative disputes arising from the application of the provisions of the Law on Organizing Tenders and Auctions and its implementing regulations and due rules and procedures Followed in front of her.

Second – Approval of the Minister of Public Health’s draft decision to issue the executive regulations for Law No. (3) of 2016 regarding the regulation of births and deaths registration.

The draft included provisions related to births, deaths, those who were not registered in the records, and the persons responsible for reporting births or deaths inside and outside the country, and the documents necessary for registration.

Third – The Cabinet reviewed a draft Emiri decision to organize the Development Planning and Statistics Agency, and took the appropriate decision in its regard.