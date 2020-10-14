His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presided over the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus / Covid-19 /, The Council stressed the continuation of work on the precautionary measures and measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

Within the framework of the directives of His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior regarding providing the Council of Ministers with plans related to the competencies of ministries and other government agencies, public authorities and institutions, including all programs and executive projects, the specified timetable for completion, standards and indicators for measuring performance progress, and in line with the comprehensive development vision / Qatar National Vision 2030 / Including any partnership projects between the government and private sectors, if any, His Excellency the Minister of Education and Higher Education made a presentation on the strategic plan of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education for the years from 2018 to 2022, and among the contents of the presentation are the following:

Vision: To be a leader in providing sustainable, innovative and high-quality learning opportunities for the Qatari community.

Mission: Organizing high-quality learning opportunities and supporting them for all stages and levels, with the aim of developing the knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed for members of the Qatari community in a way that suits their potential and capabilities in accordance with national values ​​and needs.

The main result:

a world-class educational system that provides equitable opportunities for enrollment in high-quality education and training, and all learners acquire the skills and competencies necessary to realize their potential in line with their aspirations and abilities to contribute to society, as well as enhance the values ​​and heritage of the Qatari society, and calls for tolerance and respect for other cultures.

Axes, intermediate results and specific objectives:

/ 1 / Enrollment: Equitable opportunities offered to all learners to join high-quality educational programs.

Specific objectives:

1- Increase the enrollment rate of children aged 4-5 years in early childhood education programs / kindergarten and pre-school /.

2- Raise the enrollment of high school students in science and engineering majors / STEM / or the scientific track in public or private schools that follow the national curriculum.

3- Increase the enrollment rate of students with disabilities aged 4-18 in the public education system.

4- Reducing the percentage of dropouts from education at all educational levels.

5- Raising the absorptive capacity of students ’enrollment in government and private education stages to meet current and expected needs.

6- Providing and expanding enrollment opportunities for qualified students, citizens and residents, to enroll in local universities in all specializations.

7- Legalizing majors and selecting foreign universities to be in line with the country’s current and future needs.

/ 2 / Achievement and achievement: Those who are educated with their attainment compatible with their abilities, and possess the necessary skills and competencies to move through the educational stages and join the labor market.

Specific objectives:

1- Increasing the percentage of children who pass the school readiness assessment criteria before entering the first grade of primary school.

2- Improving students ’performance in the national examinations for the third, sixth and ninth grades to achieve 70% of the grade or higher.

3- Raising the percentage of students in the twelfth grade in public schools in the fields of science and engineering, or in the scientific track, who achieve 70% in the secondary certificate.

4- Raising the percentage of twelfth grade students who achieve an average score of 70% or higher in general secondary examinations in public schools.

5- Raising the average score of Qatari students in international studies tests by a minimum average of 30 points in each session.

/ 3 / Manpower: an efficient and qualified workforce distinguished by their performance and commitment to work ethics.

Specific objectives:

1- Increasing the percentage of early childhood teachers who possess appropriate and recognized teaching qualifications.

2- Raising the average number of approved official training hours for kindergarten and government school teachers.

3- Increasing the percentage of teachers in government schools who have professional licenses.

4- Increase the percentage of Qataris and residents enrolled in the teaching profession from graduates of the College of Education at Qatar University in the teaching profession.

/ 4 / Citizenship and Values: Educated people with awareness and pride in Qatari values ​​and heritage, and who respect other cultures and peoples.

Specific objectives:

1- Raising the level of satisfaction of the parents of students in kindergartens and schools / public and private / with regard to the concepts of the values ​​and heritage of the Qatari society that their children receive.

2- Increasing the percentage of programs and activities that enhance Qatari values, heritage and identity in all levels of public and private education.

/ 5 / Institutional development and governance: modern management systems and tools that work efficiently and effectively.

Specific objectives:

1- To develop a comprehensive central database for education and training.

2- Increasing the percentage of electronic services provided by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to the beneficiaries.

3- Raise the percentage of beneficiaries’ satisfaction with the services provided by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

4- Raising the efficiency of spending and allocating resources in the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

5- Supporting the role and participation of the private sector in providing high quality learning and education services.

6- Establishing systems for higher education in line with and in line with the best methods and standards in developed universities and assisting higher education institutions to compete globally.

After that, the Council considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Interior to specify equipment, devices and materials for civil defense.

Second – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Trade and Industry to adopt an international technical regulation as a Qatari technical regulation.

Third – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Trade and Industry to approve international standards as national standard specifications.

The preparation of the two draft resolutions comes within the framework of developing the national standardization system, keeping pace with successive developments in the field of specifications at the global level, meeting the needs of national factories, and improving the quality of goods.

Fourth – The Cabinet reviewed the following issues and took the appropriate decisions about them:

1- A letter of His Excellency the Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs on a report on the system of the national employment platform / cadres /.

2- A draft decision of the Minister of Municipality and Environment amending some provisions of Resolution No. 37 of 2010 regarding the preservation of turtles and seabirds from extinction.

3- Draft decision of the Minister of Municipality and Environment regarding the ban on hunting seagulls.