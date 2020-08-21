It is expected that, on the 28th of this month, the deadline granted by the Washington court to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and 13 other Saudis, to respond to the charges brought against them by former intelligence officer Saad Al-Jabri.

On the 11th of this month, CNN published pictures of Washington court documents that provide for summoning Bin Salman and 13 others, and showed a deadline for them to respond to the lawsuit.

According to the text of the summonses addressed to bin Salman and the 13 others, “A lawsuit was filed against you. Within 21 days after this summons was sent to you (not counting the day on which you received it) … you must provide the plaintiff with a response to the attached complaint or petition. Under Article 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. “

She adds, “The response or petition must be submitted to the plaintiff or the plaintiff’s attorney. If you fail to respond, then a judgment in absentia will be issued against you for compensation requested in the complaint. You must also submit your response or appeal to the court.”

According to the network, the summons were issued on August 7, after Saad al-Jabri, a former Saudi intelligence official and advisor to the former crown prince, Muhammad bin Nayef, submitted the lawsuit papers to the court.

According to the aforementioned date, the Crown Prince and the others have 7 days (a week) left to respond to the lawsuit, before the court makes a judgment against them in absentia in case they are not rejected.

The summons is a formal notification of the existence of a lawsuit, inviting individuals who are being sued to appear before the court.

Al-Jabri accused bin Salman and his advisors (current and former), saying that a “assassination squad” was sent from the Kingdom to Canada to “eliminate him” in October 2018, days after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Few survivors know as much about bin Salman as Dr. Saad (al-Jabri) knows,” the lawsuit states.

The case document also stated that “few places contain sensitive information that bears insulting and condemnation of the accused bin Salman, compared to the mind and memory of Dr. Saad, except perhaps the recordings that Dr. Saad (Al-Jabri) recorded in anticipation of his death,” according to the same source.

In his lawsuit, Al-Jabri mentioned the names of several members of the alleged “Tiger Squad”, including two of those accused of being behind Khashoggi’s murder in October 2018.