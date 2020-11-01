Sheikh Hamad bin Eid Al Thani, the rally champion, passed away after a rally full of titles and achievements, during which he raised the Al-Support flag on more than one rally in the Middle East and World Championships.

The Qatar Automobile and Motorcycle Federation – in a statement on its official account on the Instagram website – mourned Sheikh Hamad bin Eid Al Thani, describing his happiness as one of the most prominent Qatari drivers throughout history, and extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, all the car and rally family and motorsport fans.

Sheikh Hamad bin Eid Al Thani is one of the most prominent rally drivers in Qatar and the Gulf region, as he has won many local and international titles, most notably winning the World Cup of Saharan Long Rally Championship “Cross Country” in the “T2” category.

The Qatar Automobile and Motorcycle Federation stated that Sheikh Hamad bin Eid Al Thani withdrew from the fourth round of the local Baha championship that was held today in Dukhan.

The federation said, in its statement, that Sheikh Hamad started the first stage of the race, but decided to withdraw from the competition after the start of the first stage and return to the maintenance area, and his condition was very normal.

He added that Sheikh Hamad accompanied one of his friends in his private car to watch the rest of the race stages, but he suffered a fainting state and lost consciousness, and his friend informed the organizing committee and returned him to the rally headquarters immediately.

The statement pointed out that the medical team assigned to the rally quickly dealt with the case, and gave him first aid at the rally headquarters in Dukhan area, before he moved to the Cuban Hospital, where he passed away.