The National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces mourned His Excellency Ambassador Nizar Hassan Al-Haraki, the Syrian ambassador to the State of Qatar, who died today, Sunday, in Istanbul after being infected with the Coronavirus.

The official account of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces on Twitter published a statement saying: “The National Coalition expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, his friends and colleagues, recalling his role and effectiveness and the efforts he presented throughout his work as ambassador to Syria.”

He added, “Ibn Daraa, who was preoccupied with public affairs and the issues of his homeland, did not hesitate to join the youth of the Syrian revolution and contribute to its movement since the first day, and here we are losing him today while he is still fifty-eight years old.”

He said, “His struggle, his positions and his insistence on the principles and aspirations of the revolution will remain an incentive for us to complete the road and struggle for the freedom and dignity of the Syrian people. We belong to God and to Him we shall return …”.