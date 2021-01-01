On Monday morning, the fourth of January, at eleven o’clock in the afternoon, the draw for His Highness the Amir Cup for the 49th edition of the sports season 2020-2021, which is hosted by the “Al-Mukhtasar” hall at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, with the participation and presence of representatives of first and second-class clubs.

The 49th Prince Cup draw is based on the ranking of the teams and their positions in the QNB Stars League for the last season 2019-2020, in which 16 clubs from the first and second divisions are participating.

The draw for the (16) round will be conducted after the participating teams have been classified into two levels, so that the first level includes Category (A) the first eight teams in the final arrangement of the QNB League competitions for the 2019-2020 season, which are: Al Duhail, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, Al Gharafa, Al Sailiya, Al Wakra, Al Arabi and Qatar.

While the list of the second level, category (b), included the teams ranked from ninth to twelfth place in the QNB Stars League, namely Al-Ahly, Umm Salal, Al-Khor and Al-Shahaniya, with the first three-ranked teams from the second division of the 2020-2019 sports season, namely Teams: Al-Kharaitiyat, Al-Markhiya and Al-Shamal, in addition to the Muaither team, which qualified from the preliminary match that was held between the fourth and fifth place holders of the second division, knowing that the date of the first match will be on the twenty-fifth of next January.