The Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan delivered medical and preventive assistance provided by Qatar Charity to Pakistan to confront the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, as a demonstration of the State of Qatar’s standing and solidarity with Pakistan in the crisis of “Covid-19” and an affirmation of the close friendship between the two countries.

The delivery of aid at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Islamabad was attended by His Excellency Shahryar Khan Afridi, Minister of Narcotics Control and Minister of State for States and Border Areas of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Excellency Mr. Shahryar Khan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the support of the State of Qatar to his country, noting the bilateral relations between the two countries, and praised the contributions of the State of Qatar in the field of supporting efforts to confront the “Covid-19” crisis in the world.

In his turn, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan, stressed the distinction of the Qatari-Pakistani relations and joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and referred to the efforts of the State of Qatar in providing the necessary medical assistance to friendly countries to confront the outbreak of the Corona epidemic.

His Excellency expressed his hope that this aid would contribute to supporting the Pakistani government’s efforts to combat “Covid-19”, hoping that this crisis would soon end.