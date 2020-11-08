Construction work continues in the project to build the Ras Abu Aboud World Cup stadium using shipping containers and its removable seats, to be one of the eight most prominent stadiums that the State of Qatar is preparing to host an impressive version of the FIFA World Cup in 2022, which made the features of this stadium emerge little by little for those coming from The road leading to the Corniche.

In this context, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the body responsible for preparing to host the upcoming World Cup in the State of Qatar, confirmed that the works are continuing in full swing, in order to complete the construction works, according to special criteria imposed by the innovative nature of the project as it will be completely dismantled after the curtain falls on the championship, provided that it is completed Re-use of its parts in many development projects for football around the world, which will set new standards in the plans for the sustainability and legacy of the World Cup, in addition to presenting it as a role model for stadium developers and organizers of major tournaments in the world.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is witnessing the use of sustainable and different materials from the construction materials in the rest of the other stadiums, due to the nature of this project, which is based on sea containers and steel structures, which reduces the waste resulting from construction work on the site, in addition to reducing carbon emissions during construction. The construction of this stadium is scheduled to be completed and opened next year, and a year before the start of the first match in the next World Cup, which is scheduled for November 21, 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium.