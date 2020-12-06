His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, sent a message of thanks and appreciation to US President Donald Trump regarding the US efforts in resolving the Gulf crisis.

The Emir of Kuwait said during the message, which was published by the Kuwait News Agency, the text of which was stated: “I am pleased to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the great and appreciative efforts made by the friendly United States of America since the first days of the outbreak of the Gulf dispute between the brothers, which was for His Highness the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. May God bless him with the great role in the way to reach its containment and its solution.

The Emir of Kuwait added: “I also note with appreciation the recent efforts made by Counselor Jared Kushner in order to reach this achievement, which reflects the keenness of your friendly country for the security and stability of the region and its awareness of the inevitability of solidarity and synergy in order to face the challenges facing the region and the world, those efforts that will remain firmly in minds. Our peoples remember it with gratitude. “