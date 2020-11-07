Afghanistan welcomed the joint statement issued by the European Union and Pakistan, which affirmed their “strong support for the Afghan peace process that began on September 12th in Doha,” according to a statement by the Afghan Foreign Ministry: “Reaffirming the commitment of the European Union and Pakistan to successful peace talks in Afghanistan is valuable.” The ministry added, “The calls from our international allies to curb violence and an immediate ceasefire will enhance the chances of success of the talks. Further, strengthening regional and global consensus for the success of the peace talks is crucial,” according to Khama Press.

In a joint statement, the European Union and Pakistan expressed their support for the talks between the Afghan parties in Doha and urged the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons. The joint statement said, “The European Union and Pakistan wish to think jointly about the Afghan peace process and encourage its steadfast continuation.”

The two parties also expressed their support for the peace agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban in Doha on February 29, as well as the parallel declaration between the Afghan government and the United States. The European Union and Pakistan said that the success of the talks in Doha depends primarily on the Afghan government and the Taliban, and both sides must make serious efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. The European Union and Pakistan stressed the importance of economic development in the region, and expressed their willingness to take constructive initiatives to achieve this goal.

On the protection of the gains that Afghanistan has achieved over the past two decades, the joint statement said: “These negotiations must be conducted with the aim of protecting and strengthening the achievements made in the past 19 years in the areas of social and economic development, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all Afghans, especially women and youth, and laying the democratic basis for Afghanistan. Peaceful and prosperous. ” The European Union and Pakistan called on the parties to observe a permanent ceasefire agreement for humanitarian reasons, in response to the global call by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and to strive towards the complete elimination of violence.

For its part, the UN Security Council condemned, “in the strongest terms,” ​​the attack claimed by the terrorist organization “ISIS” on Kabul University in Afghanistan, last Monday. The council said in a statement, a copy of which was sent to Anatolia, that it condemns “the brutal and cowardly terrorist attack on the Afghan University.” He expressed “grave concern about the continuing violence in Afghanistan, which continues to claim the lives of innocent civilians.” The Security Council stressed that “any attack deliberately targeting educational facilities is unacceptable.” He stressed that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.” He called for “the necessity of holding the perpetrators of these heinous terrorist acts, their organizers, financiers and sponsors accountable and bringing them to justice,” according to Anatolia.

For its part, the Taliban rejected the presence of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, and the movement’s spokesman Muhammad Naim said that the movement would not allow any group, including al-Qaeda, to exploit Afghan lands and use them against other countries, referring to the ongoing peace efforts in Doha. : “At the moment, al-Qaeda does not exist in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said that so far this year, Afghan forces have received more than 1,300 military vehicles from the United States, and Deputy Defense Minister Shah Mahmoud Mikhail said that military equipment and vehicles will be used to ensure people’s safety. In the context, Lt. Gen. John Diederick, Commander of the Joint Security Transition Command in Afghanistan, said: “Maintaining the Afghan security forces is of vital importance to Afghanistan’s long-term stability and security.”