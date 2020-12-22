The first shipment of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and Biontech has arrived in the State of Qatar.

The Ministry of Health published – on its official account on Twitter – a picture of the arrival of the first shipment at Hamad International Airport.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health issued permission for the emergency registration and use of the vaccine / Covid-19 / produced by the alliance of Pfizer and Biontech, which is one of the two vaccines contracted by the Ministry of Public Health to purchase and obtain them.

The vaccine produced was approved by the alliance of the companies / Pfizer and Biontech / after the Department of Pharmacy and Drug Control at the Ministry of Public Health conducted an accurate and extensive study and review of the vaccine and the results of clinical studies that were carried out on a large segment of volunteers that proved that the vaccine is safe and effective according to international standards.

The approval of the Ministry of Public Health to use the vaccine of the companies / Pfizer and Biontech / came after the approval of many countries in the world, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada to use it.

Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Khal, Chairman of the National Strategic Group for Responding to COVID-19 and Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at HMC, said: Starting this month and throughout the year 2021, the largest vaccination program in the State of Qatar has been implemented, and we hope that it will end and return to normal life.