His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Masum Stankzai, head of the Afghan government negotiating team.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in the peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban and ways to ensure their success.

During the meeting, His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Masum Stankzai extended the Afghan government’s thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for its good efforts during the first round of negotiations.