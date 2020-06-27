His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the State of Qatar pledged $ 10 million to the World Health Organization to support the rapid arrival of equipment to test, treat and provide a vaccine for the emerging corona virus (COFED-19), in addition to its contribution of 20 million US $ for the Global Alliance for Vaccines (Gaffe).

His Excellency, while participating remotely at the conclusion of the (Coved-19) summit, pledged that it was hosted remotely via the “non-profit” global citizen organization, that Qatar is proud to support the “Global Goal: United for Our Future” campaign.

He thanked the State of Qatar for the European Commission and the Global Citizen Campaign for their leadership in launching the aforementioned campaign.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the emerging Corona virus pandemic not only tests our health and educational systems and our economies, but also our values ​​and our ability to respond urgently and with the required solidarity across borders.

His Excellency pointed out that it is now necessary, more than ever, to double international support and political commitment to ensure that the testing of the emerging coronavirus and the treatment and vaccinations for all are found.