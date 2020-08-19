His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

His Excellency wished – in a tweet on his official account on Twitter – the new Omani minister, and wished the bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries further development and growth.

The foreign minister also sent a message to his brother, the former minister, His Excellency Yusuf bin Alawi, appreciating His Excellency’s efforts for the diplomatic efforts he had made that will remain eternal in the history of the Gulf and the region.

In the text of the tweet, His Excellency said, “We congratulate my brother His Excellency Mr. Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, wishing him success and the bilateral relationship between our two brotherly countries further development and growth. Immortal in the history of the Gulf and the region. “