His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today made a phone call to His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and issues of common interest.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed during the call that the State of Qatar strongly condemned the bombing that took place in Tehran and the assassination of the scientist Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh, head of the Research and Innovation Organization at the Iranian Ministry of Defense, in an armed attack, considering that this is a clear violation of human rights.

He expressed the State of Qatar’s condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that such steps will only contribute to pouring more fuel on the fire at a time when the region and the international community are searching for ways to reduce tension and return to the table of dialogue and diplomacy.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs called for restraint and seeking radical solutions to the outstanding issues.

For his part, HE Dr. Muhammad Jawad Zarif appreciated the stance of the State of Qatar, the government and people, stressing the strength of relations between the two countries.