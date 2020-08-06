His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today, in a telephone conversation with His Excellency Mr. Charbel Wahba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Lebanese Republic.

During the call, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the condolences of the government and people of Qatar to the victims of the explosion that occurred in Beirut Port, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Excellency expressed the solidarity of the State of Qatar with brotherly Lebanon and its complete readiness to provide all kinds of assistance necessary to mitigate the effects of this explosion.

For his part, the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants thanked the State of Qatar for its solidarity and continuous support for Lebanon.