His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today, via video technology, from His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
During the contact, bilateral cooperation relations were reviewed, in addition to topics of mutual interest.
The Foreign Minister reviews with his Iranian counterpart bilateral cooperation relations
His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today, via video technology, from His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.