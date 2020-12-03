The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy announced that it will host the fourth FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadium, which is located in Al Rayyan, for the final of the Emir Al Mufti Cup Football Championship, which will bring together the Al Sadd and Al Arabi teams on December 18, which coincides with the start of the State’s National Day. Countdown to two years to the start of the whistle of the World Cup final.

The stadium, which will become the official headquarters of Al Rayyan Sports Club after the end of the World Cup, joins three of the eight stadiums that have been announced, namely Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, and Education City Stadium, and it hosts seven matches in the World Cup from the group stage until the round of sixteen.

The new stadium, which can accommodate 40,000 fans, is located next to Mall of Qatar, one of the largest shopping malls in Qatar, and within walking distance of the Riffa metro station within the Green Line, which will facilitate the transportation of fans to and from the new World Cup stadium.

In a statement on the occasion, His Excellency Mr. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said: “The inauguration of the new stadium represents another major milestone on the road towards 2022. This impressive stadium and the surrounding area will leave a sustainable legacy for Al Rayyan Sports Club and the community of Al Rayyan. The announcement of the stadium’s readiness during the Emir’s Cup Final comes exactly two years before the start of the match that will witness the crowning of the Qatar 2022 World Cup winning team.

On the ongoing preparations for hosting the World Cup, Al-Thawadi added: “We are proud that our preparations for the big event are proceeding according to the scheduled schedule. Thanks to God, we have succeeded in completing more than 90% of the infrastructure projects allocated to the tournament, and we intend to announce the readiness of more stadiums next year, provided that All stadiums are being finished before the start of the tournament matches in sufficient time to test their readiness to receive thousands of fans from around the world. “

For his part, His Excellency Eng. Hilal Al-Kuwari, Head of the Technical Office of Projects in the Supreme Committee, said that the completion of the new stadium is an important achievement and an essential milestone on the road to preparing to host the first edition of the World Cup in the Arab world and the Middle East.

Al-Kuwari added: “By the grace of God, we have succeeded in completing five of the eight World Cup stadiums, which are Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Education City Stadium, and Al Bayt Stadium, in addition to this wonderful stadium in Al Rayyan, provided that work in the remaining three stadiums will be completed soon. This will give us sufficient time to test the operational readiness of the stadiums before the start of the World Cup.

Al-Kuwari pointed out that the completion of the work in the new World Cup stadium within the budget and the scheduled schedule once again demonstrates the exceptional level of cooperation between the work team in the Supreme Committee and the many contractors and partners, expressing his happiness to announce the readiness of the stadium in conjunction with an annual event dear to the hearts of all who live On the land of Qatar, which is the national day of the state, and just two years before the last World Cup matches, which will determine the winner of the title in 2022.

Engineer Yasser Al-Gammal, Head of Operations Office and Deputy Head of Technical Office for Projects at the Supreme Committee, said: “The construction of the new stadium from reused building materials resulting from the removal of the old Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium is a remarkable achievement for the Supreme Committee. We have set our sights since the beginning of this project to apply the principle Sustainability despite all the challenges and obstacles we faced, and today, I am proud of the work team and our partners who are implementing the various aspects of this distinguished project, which would not have seen the light of day without their efforts and dedication. “

One of the most important features of the new stadium is its shiny external façade, which includes in its design symbols and shapes that embody aspects of life in Qatar such as family bonding, the beauty of the desert nature and wildlife, and local and international trade. All these symbols meet in perfect harmony within a fifth form in the shape of the shield, which symbolizes To the interconnectedness, strength and durability that characterize society in all parts of Qatar.

Taking into account environmental sustainability aspects comes at the core of the stadium, with the aim of reducing its carbon footprint, and included several steps, including the use of recycled building materials from Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, which used to occupy the new stadium site, and the preservation of trees in the environment surrounding the stadium without compromising it to preserve the nature of the original. For the place.

In light of the commitment to sustainability standards, the new World Cup stadium deservedly deserved to obtain three prestigious certificates from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), in the four-star sustainability design and construction, the first-class construction management, and the seasonal energy efficiency ratio, awarded by the organization Gulf Research and Development (GORD).

It is noteworthy that the seats in the upper stands in the new stadium will be dismantled after the curtain is brought down on the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and then re-utilized in the development of sports and non-sport projects in Qatar and the world. The facilities surrounding the stadium will also become vital sports centers that meet the needs and aspirations of the region’s individuals, while residents of Al Rayyan area will benefit from a wide range of sports facilities and equipment, including six football fields, a cricket ground, a horse-riding track, a cycling track, and equipment for exercise. , And track and field.

More details about the Prince’s Cup final will be announced later, including ticketing arrangements, accompanying precautionary measures, and more.