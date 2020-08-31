The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange today registered an increase of 39.59 points, or 0.40 percent, to 9 thousand 922.52 points.

During today’s session in all sectors, / 411 / million and / 415 / thousand and / 549 / shares were traded with a value of / 533 / million / 380 / thousand and / 372.509 / riyals as a result of implementing / 10363 / deal.

The stock exchange’s daily bulletin stated that the banking and financial services sector, which witnessed the circulation of / 55 / million and / 051 / two thousand and / 266 / shares with a value of / 123 / million and / 006 / thousand and / 504.003 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 2210 / deals, a record A decrease of / 0.42 / points, or /0.01 / percent, to reach / 4 / thousand and / 162.04 / points.

While the services and consumer goods sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 81 / million and / 474 / thousand and / 747 / shares of / 68 / million / 929 / thousand and / 162.903 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 1594 / deal, a decrease by / 6.26 / points, or / 0.08 / percent, to reach / 8 / thousands and / 193.39 / points.

The industry sector, which witnessed trading of 132 million and 515 thousand and 656 shares with a value of 118 million, 254 thousand and 023.184 riyals, as a result of executing 2857 transactions, an increase of 29.81 points. That is, a ratio of /1.01 / percent to reach two thousand and / 993.59 / points.

While the insurance sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 832 / alpha and / 298 / shares worth one million and / 560 / thousand and / 805.531 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 85 / transactions, an increase of 11.47 points, which is / 0.54/ Percent to reach two thousand / 125.97 / points.

The real estate sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 98 / million and / 069 / alpha and / 199 / shares with a value of / 146 / million / 501 / thousand and / 971.953 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 2186 / transactions, an increase of / 18.22 / Points, or a rate of /1.09 / percent, to reach one thousand and / 687.34 / points.

The telecom sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 34 / million and / 305 / thousand and / 426 / shares, with a value of / 46 / million and / 810 / thousand and / 650,306 / riyals, as a result of the implementation of / 766 / transactions, an increase of / 3.61 / points. That is, it increased by / 0.39% to reach / 922.75/ points.

The transport sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 9 / million and / 166 / thousand and / 957 / shares with a value of / 28 / million / 317 / thousand and / 254.629 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 665 / transactions, an increase of / 2.70 / points. That is, a rate of /0.09 / percent to reach two thousand and / 846.11 / points.

The total return index recorded an increase of /76.12 / points, or /0.40 / percent, to reach / 19 / alpha and / 075.72 / points.

On the other hand, the Qatar Al-Rayyan Islamic Stock Exchange price index recorded an increase of / 18.12 / points, or /0.80 / percent, to reach two thousand and / 293.53 / points .. The Qatar Exchange Al-Rayyan Islamic index also recorded an increase of /32.34/ points, i.e. a ratio of / 0.80 / percent, to reach / 4 / thousands and / 091.6 / points.

The index of all traded shares increased by / 8.27 / points, or /0.27 / percent, to reach / 3 / thousand and / 075.18 / points.

In today’s session, the shares of 25 companies rose, the prices of 18 companies decreased, and two companies maintained their previous closing price.

The market capitalization at the end of today’s trading session reached / 575 / billion and / 749 / million and / 587 / thousand and / 749.160 / riyals.