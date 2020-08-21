The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange today recorded a decrease of /46.60 / points, or 0.47%, to reach 9 thousand and 767.18 points.

During today’s session in all sectors, / 272 / million and / 987 / thousand and / 368 / shares were traded, with a value of / 481 / million, / 616 / thousand, and / 541.720 / riyals, as a result of the implementation of / 10151 / deal.

The daily bulletin of the Stock Exchange stated that the banking and financial services sector, which witnessed the circulation of / 60 / million and / 909 / thousand and / 121 / shares worth / 166 / million / 485 / thousand and / 344.725 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 2877 / transactions, a record A decrease of / 26.77 / points, or /0.64 / per cent, to reach / 4 / thousand and / 172.87 / points.

While the services and consumer goods sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 45 / million and / 780 / thousand and / 549 / shares with a value of / 74 / million / 098 / alpha and / 470.128 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 1438 / transactions, an increase of / 5.94 / points, or /0.07 / percent, to reach / 8 / thousand and / 058.06 / points.

The industry sector, which witnessed trading of 48 million and 245 thousand and 860 shares with a value of 65 million and 006 thousand and 084.938 riyals as a result of implementing / 1959 / transactions, a decrease by / 8.11 / points. That is, a rate of /0.29 / percent to reach two thousand and / 822.97 / points.

While the insurance sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 4 / million and / 614 / alpha and / 413 / shares worth / 8 / million / 789 / thousand and / 057.849 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 243 / transactions, an increase of / 6.41 / Points, or /0.30 / percent, to reach two thousand and / 113.41 / points.

The real estate sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 105 / millions and / 133 / thousand and / 736 / shares worth / 144 / million and / 810 / thousand and / 937,668 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 2859 / transactions, an increase of / 0.87 / A point, or 0.05%, to reach one thousand and 626.6 points.

The telecom sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 4 / million and / 302 / thousand and / 751 / shares worth / 9 / million and / 874 / thousand and / 843.287 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 373 / transactions, a decrease of / 3.79 / points That is, a rate of /0.41/ percent to reach / 918.86/ points.

The transport sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 4 / million and / 938 / shares worth / 12 / million and / 551 / thousand and / 803.125 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 402 / transactions, a decrease by / 11.29 / points, which is / 0.39%, to reach two thousand and / 900.27 / points.

The total return index recorded a decrease of /89.59 / points, or /0.47 / per cent, to reach / 18 / thousand and / 777.08 / points.

While the Qatar Al-Rayyan Islamic Stock Exchange price index recorded a decrease by / 12.47 / points, or /0.56 / percent, to reach two thousand and / 230.74 / points .. The Qatar Al-Rayyan Islamic Stock Exchange index also recorded a decrease of /22.24 / points, which is / 0.56 / percent, to reach / 3 / thousands and / 979.57 / points.

The index of all traded shares decreased by / 13.16 / points, or by /0.43 / percent, to reach / 3 / thousand and / 038.51 / points.

In today’s session, the shares of 14 companies rose, the prices of 30 companies decreased, and one company maintained its previous closing price.

The market capitalization at the end of today’s trading session reached / 568 / billion and / 388 / million and / 320 / thousand and / 679.990 / riyals.