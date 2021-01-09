According to the procedures for opening the air, land and sea borders between the State of Qatar and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and based on the travel and return policy to the State of Qatar in effect in light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, it has been decided to apply a number of precautionary measures to all arrivals through the Abu Samra port Borders, as of Saturday, January 9, 2021, according to the following:

All arrivals to the State of Qatar through the Abu Samra border crossing are required to undergo a Coronavirus (Covid-19) examination and obtain a virus-free certificate no more than 72 hours before travel.

All arrivals will be subject to a hotel quarantine for a week, provided that the hotel accommodation is booked through the “Discover Qatar” website before arriving to the State of Qatar, and travelers from Qatar through the Abu Samra border crossing must make a reservation for a hotel quarantine on the date of return before leaving the country. .

All comers must sign an official pledge to abide by the hotel quarantine while following the policy and conditions of quarantine, in addition to downloading the “precaution” application concerned with tracking the transmission chains of the Coronavirus.

Note that these procedures are subject to change according to the developments in the epidemic situation in the country and around the world.