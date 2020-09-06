The Guideline to change the Job without NOC – Updates September 2020

1 First, notify your current employer that you plan to terminate your contract and change job, through ADLSA’s electronic system. The period from the day you inform your employer until the day you leave is called the notice period. You have to continue working with your current employer during this time.

If you have worked with the employer for two years or less, you have to notify your employer 1 month before leaving the job.

If you have worked with the employer for more than two years, you have to notify your employer 2 months before leaving the job.

2 Second, submit a form to change jobs through the electronic notification system of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (ADLSA), and attach the following 2 documents:

Copy of your contract with the former employer which has been attested by ADLSA

Letter in Arabic from your new employer confirming your hiring and addressed to ADLSA

3 Third, upon receiving an SMS from ADLSA confirming the change of employment, talk to your new employer to ensure he/she fills the contract information through ADLSA’s Digital Authentication System for a Multi-lingual Employment Contract. After filling in the information, the new employer will print the employment contract to be signed by both of you, and then will upload the signed copy with the other required documents on to the digital platform.

Upon ADLSA’s confirmation to the new employer that the employment contract has been authenticated, your new employer must pay the fees for contract authentication and print the authenticated employment contract, which will be automatically sent to the Ministry of Interior’s programme for ID issuance purposes. Your new employer should give you a copy. You can also download a copy through the platform.

4 Finally, the new employer will log into the Ministry of Interior’s Metrash services webpage to request a new Qatari ID card (QID). Your employer will receive an approval for the new QID from the Ministry of Interior. You should receive your new QID and a valid health card from your new employer.

Reasonable Doubts and Answers:-

Do I have to follow the same procedure to change jobs during my probation period?

Notify your current employer at least one month before you plan to leave your current job, through ADLSA’s electronic system.

Your new employer must compensate your current employer for a portion of the recruitment fees and one-way air ticket at the level that was agreed to by the current and new employers, not exceeding two months of your current basic wage.

What happens if I do not complete the notice period with my current employer?

If you decide to stop working before the end of your notice period, you will have to pay your current employer for every day of the notice period you do not work.

This is calculated as an amount equivalent to your basic wage for the remainder of the notice period on a pro-rata basis.

For example: If you want to stop working two weeks before the end of your notice period and your basic wage is QAR 1,500 per month, you will have to pay your employer QAR 750 to terminate the contract legally.

Do I need to pay or reimburse my new employer for any administrative costs for the change of employer?

No, the procedure to change the employer is free of charge for workers. You do not need to pay or reimburse any amount to your new employer for the issuance of a new QID and health card either.

Can I get my end of service benefits if I change employer?

If you have completed at least one year of employment and want to change employer, you have the right to receive from your current employer your end of service benefits along with any accrued annual leave and other benefits as stated in your employment contract.

If I have not been paid my wages, do I still have to give notice before changing jobs?

If your current employer has not fulfilled his/her legal obligations (including payment of wages), then you can change jobs without giving any notice as per amended Article (51) of the Labour Law. You should submit a complaint with the Labour Relations Department of ADLSA. Remember you have the full right to obtain your due wages, end of service gratuity (if more than one year of service), and any pro-rata annual leave due. You also have the right to receive the cost of a plane ticket back to your country if you choose to leave Qatar.

Can I just leave Qatar and come back again to start a new job?

If you leave Qatar without giving a notification or completing your notice period, you will not be able to return to work in Qatar for one year.

Can my employer terminate my employment contract?

Yes, the employer has the right to terminate your employment contract If you were found as “unfit”, but must notify you at least one month before termination.

What will happen if My Employer terminates the employment contract without observing the notice period?

If the employer terminates your contract without observing the notice period, he/she must pay you a compensation equivalent to your basic wage for the notice period or the remaining part of the notice period.

What is the compensation if I am terminated without observing the notice period?

An Example for compensation:

If your basic wage is QAR 1,500 per month and if you are terminated two weeks before the end of a one-month notice period your employer will have to pay you QR 750 to terminate the contract legally.

Does my employer have to pay my return ticket to my country

What if I am terminated by my employer?

Yes, You employer should provide the flight ticket within a maximum of two weeks from your contract expiration.

Does my employer have to pay for my return ticket to my country?

If I terminate my employment contract?

In case you terminate the contract and plan to leave Qatar, Your employer shall cover only the cost of a return ticket as per the proportion of duration you worked.

For Example:-

If you terminate your two-year employment contract after working for one year, the employer shall cover half of the total cost of the return flight ticket.

What are the rules to terminate and change jobs for domestic workers?

The rules for terminating and changing jobs for domestic workers are the same as for workers covered by the Labour Law No. 14 of 2004. An updated standard employment contract for domestic workers reflecting those rules is forthcoming. However, remember that the probation period for domestic workers cannot exceed 3 months. In addition, a domestic worker can only have one probation period with the same employer.

Domestic workers may unilaterally terminate their employment contract anytime during the contract period without notice and while keeping their right to an end of service gratuity, pro-rata annual leave dues, as well as a return plane ticket back to his/her country of origin.

Employers of domestic workers may unilaterally terminate the employment contract without notice and without granting end of service gratuity for the year of dismissal.

What should I do if my current employer is preventing me from moving to another employer or if I need more information?

If you feel that your current employer is unfairly preventing you from changing jobs or if you need more information, contact the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs Labour Relations Department on the hotline (16008), by email (info@adlsa.gov.qa), or visit our offices.

