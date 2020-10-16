The red horse “Mufti” awarded Al Shaqab Racing a new victory by scoring its fourth victory after it reached the top of a race for parity for purebred hybrids of 3 years and above rating 90 and less for a distance of 1600 meters in the race that was held on the Kempten track in England, under the supervision of coach Hugo Palmer and led Fantasy Joe Fanning.

This victory comes with the European racing season approaching entering the winter season on artificial ground tracks, to confirm that the four-year-old horse prefers this type of track, and therefore it is expected to participate in a number of good participations in the coming months.

At the beginning of the game, the “Mufti” remained in a middle position, and had to maneuver around the horses to find a gap through which he could penetrate the straight path. Once this was achieved for him, he rushed to the front at the end of 200 meters, achieving a very comfortable victory by two and a half lengths.