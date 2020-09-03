The House of Al Thani: Qatar Royal Family

Probably the most richest nation on the planet, First Arabian nation to have the FIFA world cup. A nation with a GDP of 19,136.21 crores USD in 2018. There are a lot of more accomplishments and achievements too. Which became possible because of the phenomenal decision of the royal family of Qatar from the previous two centuries.

In the previous hundreds of years, Qatar had nine different types of Emir’s of Al Thani family, who ruled Qatar and brought all the magnificence and status, which Qatar has accomplished and also think about the other individuals of the family, who are adding more to it now. Here you can see the names and the period from when to when they were the Emir of Qatar.

Sheik Mohammed bin Thani (1850–1878)

Sheik Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani (1878–1913)

Sheik Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani (1913–1914)

Sheik Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani (1914–1949)

Sheik Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani (1949–1960)

Sheik Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani (1960–1972)

Sheik Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani (1972–1995)

Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (1995–2013)

Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (2013–present)

The Emir, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

The fourth child of His Highness Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was born on 3 June 1980. The current Emir of Qatar, in 1997 after his secondary school education at Great Britain’s Sherborne School (International College), in 1998 His Highness Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani did his graduation from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. On 5th August 2003, His Highness Sheik Tamim canister Hamad Al Thani was assigned as Qatar’s Heir Apparent and he turned into the Emir of Qatar on 25 June 2013.

The Sheik Tamim established Qatar Sport Investments in 2005, which possesses the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club in France. Clearly, in 2006, he led the arranging board of XV said which was popularly known as the 15th Asian Games held in Doha, Qatar from December 1 to 15.

Under the authority of Sheikh Tamim, Qatar won the option to have the 2014 FINA Swimming World Championships.

He is a part of the International Olympic Committee and the director of the National Olympic Committee. He additionally headed Doha’s bid for the 2020 Olympics.

The Sheik Tamim is the top of the Qatar Investment Authority directorate. Under his outstanding authority, QIA spent billions in British organizations. QIA possesses a portion of Europe’s tallest building, The Shard and large stakes in Barclays Bank, Harrods and Sainsbury’s.

Sheik Tamim head numerous other significant posts already which include:

Director of the Supreme Council for the Environment and the Natural Reserves

Director of the Supreme Education Council

Director of the Supreme Council of Information and Communication Technology

Administrator of the top managerial staff of Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA)

Director of the board of regents of Qatar University

Deputy administrator of the Ruling Family Council

Vice President of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment

Deputy administrator of the High Committee for Coordination and Follow Up

Member of “Sports for All”

The Father Emir, HH Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

His Highness Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar from 1995 to 2013 was born on 1st jan 1952. He is a member of the Qatari Royal family Al Thani’s.

In 1995, His Highness Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani took power in a bloodless castle overthrow in 1995. Qatar’s natural gas manufacturer arrived at 77 million tons during his rule, which made Qatar the most richest nation on the planet. Qatar’s per capita was with a normal of US$ 86,440 per year for all members.

During his rule, a few games and diplomatic occasions occurred in Qatar, which includes the 2006 Asian Games, Doha Agreement, Hamas–Fatah Doha agreement, 2012 UN Climate Change Conference, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He settled the Qatar Investment Authority by 2013 with major interests in the British business, which were referenced previously. In the year 2013, Sheik Hamad gave power to his fourth child, Sheik Tamim Al Thani.

HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser wife of the Father Emir, HH Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the mother of The current Emir, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. She came into the world on 8 August 1959. She is the little girl of Nasser bin Abdullah Al Missned and Sheikha Moza. She is the second wife of the three wife of Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser is the director of a private non-benefit association established in 1995 called Qatar Foundation. It is for Education, Science and the Community Development (QF). QF’s lead project is Education City. Education City is a spread of 14 million square meters with houses branch campuses of acclaimed worldwide colleges and institutions.

Qatar Foundation is also occupied with different scientific research and monetary and social improvement adventures. And also with her work at QF, Sheikha Moza filled in as the Vice Chair of the Supreme Council of Health from 2009-2014 and as the Vice Chair of the Supreme Education Council from 2006-2012. Even more starting late, she situates the Sidra Medicine, another research and preparing emergency clinic that is visualized to transform into the main establishment for women and children’s specialty care for them. She is the central purpose behind Education City and Al Jazeera Children’s Channel.

On the level of National and International, She has moved various endeavors remembering the International Fund for Higher Education for Iraq, the Silatech movement to address the creating trial of youth work in the Middle East and North Africa. The Education Above All (EAA), an overall activity that hopes to bring new life prospects and real desire and opportunities to poor and underestimated children, youth and women in the creating scene. EAA is assisting its goals through different existing tasks, for instance the Educate a Child (EAC), and Protecting Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC) and the Al-Fakhoora.

She accepted a working job with the United Nations (UN) to support overall preparation.

In 2003, Sheikha Moza was chosen UNESCO’s Special Envoy for Basic and as well as to Higher Education.

Sheikha Moza was named by the Secretary General of the UN as Alliance of Civilizations (AOC) Ambassador in 2008.

Sheikha Moza turned into a person from the UN Millennium Development Goals Advocacy Group with extraordinary accentuation on Goal 2 – far reaching basic guidance in 2010.

In 2012, Sheikha Moza was assigned as a Steering Committee Member of the UN Secretary-General’s Global Education First Initiative.

As a noticeable figure in Qatar’s authoritative issues and society and inside the area, She has been named her name in top 100 Most Powerful Women at #75.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani

Sheikha Al Mayassa is the sister of The Emir, His Highness Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and previous First Lady Moza bint Nasser. She is the 4th child in the Qatar regal family and wife of Sheik Jassim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Thani. Sheikha al mayassa is the director of Qatar Museums (QM). Qatar Museums deals with the nation’s specialty collection and exhibition hall scene.

She holds a degree in Arts and political theory from Duke University and She is easy with Arabic, French, and English. As the executive of Qatar Museums, she has coordinated the continuous obtaining of works by Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, and Mark Rothko, similarly as a record-setting US$250 million for Cezanne’s ‘The Card Players’. The union yearly acquisitions financial plan has been assessed at US$1 billion.

She is also Chairperson of the Doha Film Institute (DFI) which joined along with the Tribeca Film Festival to deliver a couple of yearly emphases of the Doha Tribeca Film Festival.

In February 2013, they pronounced a US$100 million component film account with Participant Media, a film making association built up by a top very rich person Jeffrey Skoll, who was the essential agent and besides the primary chief of online sale firm eBay.

Time, Forbes, and the Arabian Business have named her in 100 most powerful and compelling women in the art world.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani

She was born on August 15, 1985. Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani is the sister of His Highness The Emir Sheik Tamim and the third children of His Highness The Father Emir Sheik Hamad and Her Highness Sheikha Mozah.

She is Vice Chairman of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, and she is also Chairman of CNA-Q’s Joint Oversight Board.

In March 2014, She moved Qatar’s first non-administrative relationship for preparing, ‘Educate For Qatar’ (TFQ).

Sheikha Hind, who also proceeded from Duke University in Durham North Carolina, has been dynamically expanding worldwide thought. Exactly when her Father, The Father Emir Sheik Hamad was the Emir of Qatar. Sheikha Hind was the Director of the Emir’s Office and Chief of Staff, she has become a key insight to her father, helping shape approach, similarly as speaking to Qatar at different social occasions and authority visits abroad.

His Highness Sheikha Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani

He was born on 25th August 1978, Sheik Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is the sibling of the Emir, His Highness Sheik Tamim and previous beneficiary of Qatar. Sheikha jassim is the third child of the Father Emir, HH Sheik Hamad container Khalifa Al Thani. He was named beneficiary of Qatar on 23 October 1996. Replacing Mishaal bin Hamad Al Thani his increasingly settled advanced sibling.

Sheik Jassim canceled his benefits for his younger sibling The Emir, His Highness Sheik Tamim on 5 August 2003. He was an individual representative of the Father Emir, His Highness Sheik Hamad and now he is the individual representative of The Emir, HH Sheik Tamim.

Sheik jassim is the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC).

He is also an honorary pioneer of the Qatar National Cancer Society (QNCS) since 1997.

He has been Chairman of the High Committee for Coordination and Follow Up since 1999.

Seat of the Supreme Council For The Environment And Natural Resources since 2000.

He was a supporter of Aspire Academy from 2003. The Sheik Jassim Cup and Sheik Jassim bin Hamad Stadium are named after him.

His Excellency Sheik Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani

Sheik Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is the kin of the Emir, HH Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and fifth child of the Father Emir, His Highness Sheik Hamad. The third child of the Father Emir with his second wife Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al Missned. He was born in 1985.

He was named leader of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) in May 2015.

He is also filled in as leader of the Organizing Committee of the 24th Men’s Handball World Championship Qatar 2015.

He was the Torch relay minister at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

His Excellency Sheik Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani

His Excellency Sheik Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani is the sibling of the Emir, His Highness Sheik Tamim and the sixth child of the Father Emir, His Highness Sheik Hamad. He was born on 18 April 1988. He is easy in French, English, and Arabic. He moved on from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar. Where he procured his BA degree in May 2009. In 2013, He did his Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University.

He is the manager of the board of trustees that acquainted Qatar’s triumphant proposal with the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sheik Mohammed is a past captain of the Qatar equestrian gathering, and in that limit, had the delight to light the cauldron of the Doha 2006 Asian Games riding a horse.

His Excellency Sheik Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani

Imagined in 1959, His Excellency Sheik Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani is Qatar’s Prime Minister and the Minister of the Ministry of Interior. He filled in as a specialist to His Highness The Father Emir, Sheik Hamad, and consistently spoke to him at stylized events and social occasions.

Sheik Abdullah held various senior military presents in 1989. When he was assigned partner Commander-in-Chief of the military, in the situation of Lieutenant Colonel. In 1979, Abdullah was named official of Qatar Olympic Committee and held this post until 1989.

On 17 July 1989, he was named Minister of Interior. On 11 July 1995, he became Deputy Prime Minister. On 29 October 1996, he was chosen Prime Minister and continued tolerating his inside portfolio until 2 January 2001. Reliably, he has been serving in different posts at the body. In an authority reshuffle in June 2013, he was named Prime Minister, canceled Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani in the post and Minister Of Interior, succeeding Abdullah bin Khalid Al Thani.

His Excellency Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

HE Sheik Mohammed receptacle Abdulrahman Al Thani is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. He was assigned Minister of Foreign Affairs in January 2016. Sheik Mohammed was the Director of Economic Affairs Supreme Council for Family Affairs from 2005 until 2009.

In 2009, he was chosen Director of the Department of Public and Private Sectors Partnership at the Ministry of Business and Trade. He moved Enterprise Qatar, an affiliation that offers particular and cash related assistance for little and medium-sized ventures. His course of plan has gotten ready for developing financial extension programs through attracting remote direct Investments (FDIs) to Qatar. And through elevating imaginative dares to add to the country’s fiscal turn of events.

In 2010, he filled in as the Secretary of the Personal Representative of the Emir His Highness Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for Follow-up Affairs at the Emiri Diwan. And he became Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Mining Company. In 2011, he became Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aspire – Katara Investment Company. He achieved the position of Undersecretary in 2012.

In 2013, His Excellency Sheik Mohammed was designated as the Assistant Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Affairs. His methodologies focused on progressing multilateral support close by executing the new development and help plan of the State of Qatar.

He started as the Chairman of Qatar Fund for Development. In 2014, His Excellency Sheik Mohammed drove the reconstructing of Qatar Fund for Development and pushed concentrating on help to essential and secondary education, worldwide health, and financial development.

His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah

His Excellency Dr. Khalid canister Mohammad Al Attiyah is the Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and a person from the Council of Ministers. His dad, Mohammad Al Attiyah was the coordinator of the Qatar Armed Forces. where Dr Al Attiyah joined Qatar’s Air Force where he served from 1987 to 1995. He then left the flight based military and set up a law office in 1995. While running his law structure, from 2003 to 2008, he filled in as the leader of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC).

In this case, Dr. Al Attiyah started his calling as a military pilot. He got a multi year school training in air science from King Faisal Air Academy in 1987 and moreover. A law degree from Beirut Arab University in 1993. He holds an advanced education in open law (1991) and a Ph.D. in law (2006) the two which he got from Cairo University.

From 2008 to 2011, he filled in as the Minister Of State For International Cooperation similarly as filling in as Acting Minister For Business And Trade. In 2009, he diverted into a person from Silatech’s leading body of trustees, a person from the governing body and overseer of the official warning gathering of Qatar Diar association, and a person from the top administrative staff of Qatar force and water association, Kahramaa.

Dr. Al Attiyah was first named Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs in a department reshuffle in September 2011. In another authority reshuffle in June 2013, Dr. Al Attiyah was reassigned as the Minister Of Foreign Affairs replacing the past Foreign Minister, Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada

HE Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada is Qatar’s Minister of Energy and Industry. He proceeded from Qatar University with a four-year certification in scientific studies qualification in sea life science and geology and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology. Dr. Al Sada right currently holds posts of:

• Director of Qatar Chemical Company (Q-Chem)

• Executive of the Board of Directors, RasGas Company Limited

• Chairman of Qatar Liquefied Gas Company (QatarGas)

• Vice Chairman of Qatar Steel Company

• Chairman of the Joint Advisory Board (JAB), Texas A and M University of Qatar

Dr. Al Sada is similarly a person from Qatar Permanent Constitution Preparation Committee, Supreme Education Council (SEC), and The National Committee for Human Rights.

Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari

Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari is the Minister of Public Health. Before transforming into the Minister of Public Health in 2016, Her Excellency Dr. Al Kuwari was the Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) – a vocation she held from 2007-2016.

Under her drive, HMC was changed into a fused academic prosperity structure and has achieved different worldwide accreditations and awards. Her Excellency Dr. Al Kuwari sits on different sheets of prosperity related associations, locally and commonly, for instance, the JCI Middle East Advisory Council, the Association of Academic Health Centers International (AAHCI), Steering Committee and the Institute of Global Health Innovation.

Her Excellency Dr. Al Kuwari was assigned as a board individual from Sidra Medicine in 2016. She is also the Chairperson of the Board of Qatar Biobank, Ambassador for the AAHCI Regional Office in Qatar, and an Advisory Board Member for the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH). Her Excellency Dr. Al Kuwari has a Ph.D. in human administrations from Brunel University in the UK. In 2014, she was named Business Woman of the Year at the Arabian Business Qatar Achievement Awards.

Sheik Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani

He was born in 1948, Sheik Faisal canister Qassim Al Thani is likely the most luxurious man in Qatar. Sheik Faisal, who is a distant relative of His Highness The Emir, Sheik Tamim is one of the most clear Qatari representatives, with all resources of in any occasion US$2.2 billion.

The incredibly rich person causes different associations similarly as Sheik Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, which sits 14 miles west of Doha. The recorded focus involves 15 halls with more than 15,000 collectibles, including obsolete severe books, work of art, and vintage American vehicles. He is also the owner Al Faisal Holding, a Doha-based total that works around 50 associations in nine endeavors.

Moreover, the Sheik Faisal has gathered a collection of extravagance motels and business land properties in six countries, widening abroad, getting Four Seasons hotel in Cairo, Grand Hyatt in Berlin, Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago, W Hotel in London’s Leicester Square and Miami’s St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort. He has eight more housing properties being worked on in the capital, some bit of a city-wide structure impact lit after it won the rights to have the 2022 FIFA World Cup™.

His Excellency Akbar Al Baker

He was born in 1962, Akbar Al Baker is the CEO of Qatar Airways. He was starting late named with the title His Excellency for having driven Qatar Airways into one of the snappiest creating airplanes on earth, with more than 130 targets worldwide in a period of 20 years. Al Baker also drives the improvement of the Hamad International Airport (HIA), which opened its stage one in May 2014.

Al Baker became Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways in 1997. Going before his course of action, he worked at the Civil Aviation Directorate of Qatar. He is also the past Chairman of the Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA). He is similarly CEO of a couple of divisions of Qatar’s national bearer including Qatar Executive, Qatar Airways Holidays, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Duty-Free Company, Hamad International Airport, Internal Media Services, Qatar Distribution Company, Qatar Aircraft Catering Company, and a person from the Board of Governors of IATA (International Air Transport Association).

Hassan Al Thawadi

Hassan Al Thawadi is Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. He is a lawful advisor by calling with a degree in law from the University of Sheffield. In March 2011, he was named Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the association at risk for arranging among open and private components to ensure that system and progression adventures are passed on in status for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hassan al thawadi is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Local Organizing Committee of 2022 FIFA World Cup; Legal Adviser to the CEO of QIA and Special Adviser, FIFA’s World Cup Organizing Committee.

Previously, he was the General Counsel of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Holding and CEO of Qatar’s 2022 Bid Committee, working personally with Bid Chairman, His Excellency Sheik Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani and was a person from the Board at national partners of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy worried about conveying the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including Katara Hospitality and Qatari Diar, Qatar University College of Business and Economics. Qatar Chamber for Commerce and Industry, Qatar International Islamic Bank, Msheireb Properties and the Hassad Foods.