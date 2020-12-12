His Excellency Mr. Radwan Hassan, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State, affirmed his country’s desire to develop all levels of cooperation with the State of Qatar, basing in this on the distinguished bilateral relations between them.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency / QNA / on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar, His Excellency stressed that Indonesia considers Qatar an important partner in various fields and that his country seeks to develop cooperation in the future in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, and other fields, while the Indonesian government will also continue through Indonesian community groups in the State of Qatar, working to improve communication at the grassroots level, and choosing Indonesia as a partner country for the Year of Culture / Qatar-Indonesia 2023 / is greatly appreciated, and that would strengthen bilateral relations.

The Indonesian ambassador expressed his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and to the Qatari people on the occasion of the celebration of the country’s National Day.

He pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Qatar in 1976, his country has viewed the State of Qatar not only in terms of its important role in the business sector and the economy in the region and the world, but also at its growing role on the global political arena, as Indonesia has always shared the same with Qatar. The vision is to build a more prosperous, fair and secure world, pointing out that the two countries seek to find a solution to end the conflict in Afghanistan, which is an exemplary evidence of their keenness to build a better world.

On the other hand, the Indonesian ambassador expressed his astonishment at the progress of the State of Qatar’s preparations to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, stressing that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be wonderful, as Qatar worked in a wonderful and amazing way to prepare all the details related to hosting this global event, stressing at the same time His country is ready to work with the State of Qatar to host an unforgettable World Cup.

On the other hand, His Excellency praised the State of Qatar’s response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and said that the State of Qatar is one of the most successful countries in the world in dealing with the pandemic and has proven that it has one of the best effective health care systems in the world.

He expressed his country’s government’s gratitude for all the assistance provided by the medical authorities in the State of Qatar to Indonesian citizens who were infected with the Coronavirus and received medical care in Qatar, expressing his country’s appreciation for the efforts made by the State of Qatar to return the citizens of many countries in the world to their countries by making Hamad International Airport as a point. Transit to repatriate citizens from all over the world, including from Indonesia.