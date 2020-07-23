Today, the Qatar-Indonesia Joint Committee held a meeting via visual communication technology to follow up the implementation of the agreement to regulate the employment of the Indonesian workforce in the State of Qatar.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Mohamed Hassan Al-Obaidli, Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, and Mr. Bodi Hartwan, Acting Secretary-General of the Ministry of Manpower in the Republic of Indonesia.

The meeting reviewed ways of developing bilateral relations in the field of work between the two countries, during which the two parties stressed a number of important aspects for agreeing and activating them through the bilateral agreement signed between the two countries on the use of employment.

The meeting discussed identifying mechanisms regarding opening domestic recruitment, bringing in Indonesian workers with scientific and technical expertise, familiarizing themselves with activities and projects, and exchanging experiences regarding the agreement signed between the two parties.

The precautionary measures and measures taken by the concerned authorities in both countries to confront the Corona virus (Covid-19) were also reviewed, particularly with regard to workplaces and the protection and safety of workers.