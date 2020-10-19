The industrial production index in the country recorded 104.2 points last August, down 2.7 percent compared to July 2020, and by 4.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

This indicator reflects the details of the growth of various industrial economic sectors such as mining, manufacturing, and electricity production. And water production and desalination, whose relative importance is 83.6 percent, 15.2 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

The Planning and Statistics Authority statement indicates that the mining sector recorded a monthly decrease of 2.9%, compared to (July 2020) due to the decrease in the quantities produced in the group of crude oil and natural gas by 3.0%, while the group of other activities of mining and quarrying increased by 8.5% during The aforementioned period … and the same sector recorded an annual decline of 4.7 percent compared to (August 2019).

The manufacturing sector recorded a monthly decrease of 1.3 percent due to the decrease in production in four groups, which are the base metals industry by 4.1 percent, the cement industry and other non-metallic minerals products by 2.5 percent, the chemicals and chemical products industry by 1.8 percent, and the beverage industry by 0.6 percent.

Four other groups witnessed varying increases, in the printing and reproduction of registered media media 7.2 percent, in the manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.5 percent, in the refined petroleum products industry 2.4 percent, and in the manufacture of food products 0.3 percent.

In terms of annual change, the data shows a decrease of 5.8 percent compared to (August 2019), due to a decrease in production in printing and reproduction of registered media by 85.2 percent, in the industry of base metals (base metals) by 10.2 percent, and in the manufacture of cement and other non-metallic minerals products by 10.2 percent. 9.3 percent, in the refined petroleum products industry by 7.7 percent, and in the chemical and chemical products industry by 3.5 percent … While the food products industry, the beverage industry, and the rubber and plastics products industries recorded notable increases by 5.0 percent, 3.3 percent and 0.2 percent. Respectively.

In the electricity sector, data indicates a decrease in production between August 2020 and the previous month of the same year by 5.4 percent, while the annual increase was 1.0 percent (compared to August 2019).

The water sector recorded a monthly increase in production by 0.4%, when compared to (July 2020) … while the annual increase was by 6.3% compared to (August 2019).