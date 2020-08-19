The General Industrial Production Index (IPI) in the country recorded 104.9 points last June, up by 0.7% compared to the previous month, but it decreased by 0.6% compared to the same month of 2019.

This indicator issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority reflects the details of the growth of the various industrial economic sectors, which are mining, manufacturing, electricity production and water production and desalination, which have relative importance of 83.6%, 15.2%, 0.7% and 0.5% respectively.

The data of the agency indicate that the mining sector index recorded a monthly decrease in June (compared to May 2020) by 1.2%, due to the decrease in the quantities produced in the group of crude oil and natural gas by the same percentage, and as for the group of other activities of mining and quarrying, it increased by 7.6%. The sector also recorded an annual decline (compared to June 2019) by 1.2%.

The manufacturing sector index increased by 9.8% on a monthly basis, due to the increase in production in seven groups, which were cement and other non-metallic mineral products by 28.0%, the refined petroleum products industry by 17.2%, the chemicals and chemical products industry by 8.6%, and the beverage industry by 8.6%. 5.8%, the two groups of manufacturing rubber products and plastics, the industry of base metals (base metals) by 3.9% each, and the industry of food products by 1.0%.

With regard to a sector in the printing and reproduction of registered media group, the Planning and Statistics Authority warned that no data related to this industry was received, due to the lack of production during the month of June 2020, due to the Corona pandemic, and therefore the relative weight of this group was distributed among the remaining sub-groups of the industries sector Transformational, then computation of the Industrial Production Index.

In terms of annual change, the manufacturing sector recorded an increase of 2.1% last June compared to the same month in June (2019), due to the increase in production in the chemical and chemical products industry groups by 9.6%, and in the food products industry by 5.1% .. while Production in the refined petroleum products industry decreased by 14.1%, the base metals industry (base metals) by 13.7%, the cement industry and other non-metallic mineral products by 6.7%, the rubber and plastics products industry by 3.2%, and the beverage industry by 2.9%.

The electricity sector recorded a monthly increase (between May and June 2020) of 18.7%, while it decreased on an annual basis (compared to June 2019) by 3.9% .. The water sector also achieved a monthly increase of 4.7%, and about 8.3% on an annual basis.