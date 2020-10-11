The Criminal Investigation Department was able to arrest a suspect of Arab nationality specializing in stealing car contents in different regions of the country, and the details are due to the receipt of a number of theft reports of car contents, and immediately a specialized team was formed, and by intensifying search and investigation, it was able to reach the accused. Upon interrogating him after taking the necessary legal permissions, he confessed what was attributed to him, and that he was carrying out theft crimes in residential areas, targeting cars, specifically, not tightly closed.

Where he was found in possession of the stolen items, and they have been seized and is being referred to the competent authorities, and the competent authorities at the Ministry of Interior call on the public to take the necessary preventive measures to secure the vehicles from the theft of their contents by following safety guidelines, and the competent authorities also call on the public to report any cases of suspicion By calling the emergency phone 999.