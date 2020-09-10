The Police Training Institute concluded this morning, Thursday morning, the joint course for trainers of pistol shooting, in which (15) officers participated from various departments of the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, Lekhwiya Force and the Qatari Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Interior said in a series of tweets on its Twitter account that the participants received, over a period of four weeks, lectures on the basics of shooting, stopping and arresting, shooting from various distances, in addition to field and practical training, and in the end, Lt. Col. Ali Saud Al-Hanzab, Director of the Police Training Institute, handed the participants the course certificates.